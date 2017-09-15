NBA 2K18: How to Get New Shoes in the Neighborhood

Visual Concepts/2K Sports

NBA 2K18 rose the bar for other sports games by debuted the all new Neighborhood mode. The new mode allows players to wander around an open hub world and do things like get new haircuts, purchase shoes and play pick up games at the park. There’s probably a lot on your mind as you enter the Neighborhood for the first time so allow us to be your guide. Sadly, you can’t just jump right into the Neighborhood from the get go. To enter for the first time, you’ll have to do some other things before you get to roam around.

The first thing you probably notice is how pretty much everyone entering with you looks the same – brown shirt, white/gray 2K shoes and some sweatpants. In order to stand out from everyone else, you’re going to need to spend some well earned VC and get some new clothes. If you just walk straight down the road, you’ll come across a Foot Locker.

If you enter Foot Locker, you’ll have your choice between On Court and Street/Park shoes. Once you pick what you want to buy shoes for, you’ll then have to choose between Adidas, Nike, Jordan, Reebok and Under Armour for your choice of shoe (sorry Big Baller Brand). Finally, once you pick a brand you’ll be greeted with a wide host of options as you choose between shoes. If you’re just starting out, options are likely limited since you’ll be held back from lack of VC and lack of player overall. It’s okay, you can always come back later.

A lot of things in the Neighborhood are held back because of a low overall player rating. The best way to remedy this would be to raise your overall up a little bit before you going all out shopping. For example, a lot of the shoes require an 85 overall rating and there’s even a T-Shirt vendor that allows you to create custom T-Shirts that’s locked behind an overall rating.

At the very least, you know where to find some new kicks while you’re grinding out your overall in the new mode. NBA 2K18 is out now for those who pre-ordered. If you didn’t pre-order a copy, you can look forward to the official release this Tuesday, September 19.