NBA 2K18 and More Future Games Require SD Card on Switch

Nintendo went with the decision to ditch the traditional disk format we see with most game consoles in favor of the cartridge format for the Nintendo Switch. As a result, some of the upcoming games will have some issues being packed onto one which will push Switch owners to purchase a microSD card for additional storage.

Nintendo has announced a partnership with Western Digital to create licensed Nintendo Swtich SanDisk memory cards which will give Switch owners a Nintendo-licensed microSD card to expand their storage. These microSD cards will be available with either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage and will feature both the Nintendo Switch and SanDisk logos. The Nintendo Switch supports additional storage up to 2 TB. You can already purchase microSD cards for your Switch but those ones won’t have the Nintendo logo on them and that’s what’s important, right?

We don’t have a clear idea of what games will be affected by this going forward but we do know NBA 2K18 will be one of them. This might be an issue that only plagues third-party games but it’s too early to tell for certain. The games will be labeled with warnings when you will need a microSD card so you won’t be greeted with any surprises once you go to fire up the game.

IGN confirmed that portions of the game will still be available without the microSD card but you will need additional storage if you want full access to the title.

“If you purchase a physical version of a game that requires an additional microSD memory card, you will be able to play a portion of the game right out of the box (for example, specific levels or modes),” a representative for Nintendo of America told IGN. “To enjoy the full game, downloading additional data is required. Depending on the storage requirements for each game, it may be necessary to purchase a microSD card to expand storage space. When purchasing a digital version of the game, it may also be necessary to purchase a microSD card depending on the game’s storage requirements and the storage available on the consumer’s Nintendo Switch console.”

It has been confirmed since our report in August that the Nintendo Switch version of NBA 2K18 will have amiibo support. We don’t know how those amiibo will be used in game and we doubt we’ll ever end up seeing a LeBron James amiibo at some point. US Gamer has confirmed the Nintendo Switch version of NBA 2K18 will be on par with the other versions of the game, including the new Neighborhood mode.

NBA 2K18 on the Nintendo Switch releases September 15 digitally while the physical version arrives October 17.