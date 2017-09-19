NBA 2K18: Everything You Can Do in the Neighborhood

2K Sports/Visual Concepts

NBA 2K18 is out now for everyone and one of the major additions to the game in the new Neighborhood mode. This new mode allows you and several other plays to interact with each other in real-time in the brand new hub area. You will be able to run around and do things like purchase new shoes, get a new haircut, get a tattoo and much more.

The Neighborhood can be a big place so let us be your guide to the vast world of the Neighborhood.

NBA 2K18 The Neighborhood Places of Interest

Team Practice Facility: Here you’ll be able to work on various abilities to help build your badge rank so get in here if you want to chip away at your overall rating and some badges.

G-Training Facility: You’ll find this facility right outside of your team’s Practice Facility. In here, you’ll be able to purchase some Gatorade products as well as work on things to boost your overall and increase you badge rank.

You’ll be able to showcase your sprints, leg press, weight lifting abilities and more in this training facility. To use any of the equipment, just walk up to the purple pads on the floor to begin.

MyCourt High-Rise: This area is right across from the Theater just down the road from the Practice Facility. It’s on the right side of the side and has a doorman standing out front. Talk to him to take the elevator to MyCourt.

From here, you can play some pick-up games with friends or earn VC on your own while practicing. A lot of the features are locked behind having a higher overall so this will be a good place to check back on later.

The Venue: The Venue is right across from the MyCourt High-Rise. The Venue allows you to wager VC in games. That might explain the “Ante Up” written across the board.

Dunk-Off Court: You can find this court to the right of The Venue. Standing in the blue circles will allow you to join the line and compete against other players. The goal is to make as many dunks in 30 seconds. Make sure you check out the instructions before you jump in to prevent yourself from being embarrassed.

T-Shirt Kiosk: Here you will have the ability to design T-Shirts.You’ll need at least an 80 overall to do anything worthwhile here. You can find this booth right next to the Dunk-Off court.

Pro-Am Team Arena: You can find this building next to the T-Shirt kiosk. For returning or new players interested in the Pro-Am, this is the place for you. You’ll need at least 3-5 players to participate so try not to go into this alone.

If you own a Pro-Am team, you can customize your own logo, uniform and arena. On top of all that, you will also be responsible for managing your team of up to nine players. This is a mode that can eat up a lot of your free time.

King of the Court: A mode where you just play straight up 1-on-1 games to see who the victor is. Hold the court for as long as you can against the challengers. You can find this mode down the road from the Pro-Am Team Arena on the right side of the road.

VC Sports Management: Located directly across the street from the Dunk-Off Court, here you can take a look at your endorsements and sponsorship with your agent.

Foot Locker: Buy new shoes, duh.

NBA Store: Buy Team apparel and accessories for your MyPlayer.

Alley-Oops Tattoo: Get a tattoo.

Doc’s Barber Shop: Get a haircut.

Swag’s Main Street Clothing: Purchase clothes for your MyPlayer.

2K Zone: Play trivia, Mini-Basketball, buy new headphones and predict winners for each day of the NBA season with the Daily Pick ‘Em podium.

The Playground: Here’s where you’ll likely be spending a lot of your time in the Neighborhood. There’s a good amount of courts to choose from so just wait your turn on run and enjoy your stay.