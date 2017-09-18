NBA 2K18 Release Date: What Time Can You Download Standard Game?

Getty

If you’re confused about the release date for NBA 2K18, you are not the only one. While it initially appeared you had to pre-order NBA 2K18, Xbox is still allowing users to download the “pre-order” edition. Pre-orders aside, Xbox lists the official release time as Monday, September 18, 2017 for the standard edition.

For PS4, it notes the pre-order is available in three days. This is not true given the pre-order was released a few days ago on September 15. Fans who did not pre-order the game can expect to be able to download the PS4 version at midnight on September 19.

Things are more complicated for Nintendo Switch users. The digital version is available for download now. However, the physical copy of the game will not be available until October 17.

The official release date for the game is September 19. This is the first day fans can go into major retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy and others to pick up the physical copy of the game. GameStop lists the release date as September 8 for Xbox and September 12 for PS4. You will want to call your local GameStop, as is the case for all major retailers, to confirm they have the game in stock before making the trip.

The latest 2K release has not been all smooth sailing. Over the weekend, users began complaining their MyPlayer had been deleted. Players are being asked to create a ticket if you are one of the people impacted by the glitch.

Here is the statement released by NBA 2K18.

We’ve been receiving reports of people having issues with their MyPlayer going missing. We are currently investigating the situation; though, for the time being, we have a few general troubleshooting steps which should set everything right.

Glitches aside, this is one of the most anticipated editions of 2K in a long time. The creation of Run the Neighborhood along with the new MyGM mode should make NBA 2K18 the most complete game yet.