NBA 2K18: Soundtrack List of Songs & Artists

Kendrick Lamar is one of several artists on the NBA 2K18 soundtrack.

In anticipation of the NBA 2K18 release, the folks at 2K released the tracklist of all 49 songs featured on the game. Click here to listen to the soundtrack for free on Spotify.

Old school hip-hop fans will be pleased with the selections. The soundtrack has appearances from Mase, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, Outkast and Mobb Deep just to name a few. There are also current rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Future.

While the soundtrack does favor rap artist, rock bands also makes an appearance with Def Leppard and Sammy Hagar.

Here’s the full list of the NBA 2K18 soundtrack.

NBA 2K18 Soundtrack Artists & Songs

ARTIST SONG
Mase Feel So Good
C&C Music Factory Gonna Make You Sweat
Naughty by Nature Hip Hop Hooray
Sammy Hagar I Can’t Drive 55
X Ambassadors Jungle
Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar on Me
Busta Rhymes Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See
Mobb Deep Shook Ones, Part II
The Alan Parsons Project Sirius
Outkast So Fresh, So Clean
Fitz and the Tantrums The Walker
Scorpions The Zoo
Pete Rock They Reminisce Over You
Diddy Victory (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes)
Souls of Mischief 93 ‘Til Infinity
Big Gigantic All of Me (feat. Logic, ROZES)
Anderson.Paak Am I Wrong
The Shelters Birdwatching
Pitbull Can’t Have
Future Comin Out Strong
A Tribe Called Quest Conrad Tokyo
THEY. Deep End
Lil Uzi Vert Do What I Want
Panic! At the Disco Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time
Vintage Lee Hennythings Possible
Kendrick Lamar HUMBLE.
Eric B & Rakim Know the Ledge
Cousin Stizz Living Like Khaled
Nas Nas Is Like
Sean Paul No Lie
Drake Portland
Shy Luv Shock Horror
Onyx Slam
PnB Rock Stand Back
Joey Bada$$ Victory
Wasatch Front Dame D.O.L.L.A.
Nas Wrote My Way Out
Linda Lind Hush
RL Grime Aurora
Salmo 1984
Take a Mic 4 Verites
Shakira Chantaje
Emis KIlla CULT
GTA Feel It (feat. Tunji Ige)
Roosevelt Fever
Rag’n’Bone Man Human
Woodie Smalls Tokyo Drift
Double K U Don’t
Carlos Jean Ultima Jugada

