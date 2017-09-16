NBA 2K18: Soundtrack List of Songs & Artists

In anticipation of the NBA 2K18 release, the folks at 2K released the tracklist of all 49 songs featured on the game. Click here to listen to the soundtrack for free on Spotify.

Old school hip-hop fans will be pleased with the selections. The soundtrack has appearances from Mase, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, Outkast and Mobb Deep just to name a few. There are also current rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Future.

While the soundtrack does favor rap artist, rock bands also makes an appearance with Def Leppard and Sammy Hagar.

Here’s the full list of the NBA 2K18 soundtrack.

NBA 2K18 Soundtrack Artists & Songs