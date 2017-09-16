NBA 2K18: Soundtrack List of Songs & Artists

In anticipation of the NBA 2K18 release, the folks at 2K released the tracklist of all 49 songs featured on the game. Click here to listen to the soundtrack for free on Spotify.
Old school hip-hop fans will be pleased with the selections. The soundtrack has appearances from Mase, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, Outkast and Mobb Deep just to name a few. There are also current rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Future.
While the soundtrack does favor rap artist, rock bands also makes an appearance with Def Leppard and Sammy Hagar.
Here’s the full list of the NBA 2K18 soundtrack.
NBA 2K18 Soundtrack Artists & Songs
|ARTIST
|SONG
|Mase
|Feel So Good
|C&C Music Factory
|Gonna Make You Sweat
|Naughty by Nature
|Hip Hop Hooray
|Sammy Hagar
|I Can’t Drive 55
|X Ambassadors
|Jungle
|Def Leppard
|Pour Some Sugar on Me
|Busta Rhymes
|Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See
|Mobb Deep
|Shook Ones, Part II
|The Alan Parsons Project
|Sirius
|Outkast
|So Fresh, So Clean
|Fitz and the Tantrums
|The Walker
|Scorpions
|The Zoo
|Pete Rock
|They Reminisce Over You
|Diddy
|Victory (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes)
|Souls of Mischief
|93 ‘Til Infinity
|Big Gigantic
|All of Me (feat. Logic, ROZES)
|Anderson.Paak
|Am I Wrong
|The Shelters
|Birdwatching
|Pitbull
|Can’t Have
|Future
|Comin Out Strong
|A Tribe Called Quest
|Conrad Tokyo
|THEY.
|Deep End
|Lil Uzi Vert
|Do What I Want
|Panic! At the Disco
|Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time
|Vintage Lee
|Hennythings Possible
|Kendrick Lamar
|HUMBLE.
|Eric B & Rakim
|Know the Ledge
|Cousin Stizz
|Living Like Khaled
|Nas
|Nas Is Like
|Sean Paul
|No Lie
|Drake
|Portland
|Shy Luv
|Shock Horror
|Onyx
|Slam
|PnB Rock
|Stand Back
|Joey Bada$$
|Victory
|Wasatch Front
|Dame D.O.L.L.A.
|Nas
|Wrote My Way Out
|Linda Lind
|Hush
|RL Grime
|Aurora
|Salmo
|1984
|Take a Mic
|4 Verites
|Shakira
|Chantaje
|Emis KIlla
|CULT
|GTA
|Feel It (feat. Tunji Ige)
|Roosevelt
|Fever
|Rag’n’Bone Man
|Human
|Woodie Smalls
|Tokyo Drift
|Double K
|U Don’t
|Carlos Jean
|Ultima Jugada
