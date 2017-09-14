Nintendo Direct September 2017 Recap

A new Nintendo Direct just landed today. Here’s all the most important news to come from the event.

Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon are getting two brand new Ultra Beasts. UB Burst is exclusive to Ultra Sun and UB Assembly is exclusive to Ultra Moon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon will also feature new forms for the legendary pokemon Necrozma, based on the legendaries from the original Pokemon Sun & Moon. The Dusk Form of Lycanroc will get an exclusive Z-move called Splintered Stormshards. If you purchase either one of the virtual console releases of Pokemon Gold and Silver on the 3DS, you can get a Celebi for Pokemon Sun & Moon or Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon. Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon will be coming to Nintendo 3DS on November 17, 2017. A Pokeball edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL is coming November 3.

We also got more information for Super Mario Odyssey. Princess Peach getting her own magic talking hat, Tiara, who is the sister of Cappy. Kingdoms are all located on one planet. The Direct revealed areas Shiveria in the Snow Kingdom and Bubblaine in the Seaside Kingdom. Your ship, the Odyssey, runs on Power Moons which are collected throughout the world. Destinations each require a different Power Moon count. Talkatoo will give you hints for Moons and Amiibo can reveal their locations. Minigames are also coming to the game. We also got a glimpse at new outfits like the Mario Paint outfit & Doctor Mario coat. Stickers and souvenirs can be used to customize the Odyssey. Snapshot mode can freeze time to take pictures and includes photo settings and filters. Amiibo grant Mario power-ups. The game is releasing October 27 with a special hardware bundle with themed joy cons and carrying case.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 got a new trailer featuring some of the story of the game including the different kingdoms and their cultures as well as mythical beasts known as Titans. We also got an explanation about the gameplay weapons and arts. Fighters known as Drivers are granted powers from support characters known as Blades. As you attack, you are able to use Driver Arts to do attacks with added effects. Using arts fills up your special gauge for damaging attacks. You can summon new Blades with crystals and a single driver can bond with multiple blades with players able to take up to three into battle. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch December 1.

New maps and weapons are coming to Splatoon 2. Kelp Dome returns from the original game, only this time there will be more grates to fall through and a bit of extra turf added to each teams’ side. Snapper Canal features a river running through the stage dividing the spawn areas for the two teams. Finally, we’re getting a new weapon known as the Tenta Brella. The Brella weapon has a much wider deployable shield than the standard Brella. The sheild also seems to move much slower when shot forward. The Kelp Dome stage is coming to the game this Friday, September 15.

Minecraft is coming to New Nintendo 3DS. You can play the game in Survival or Creative modes. The game comes with five skin packs and two texture packs. Inventory, crafting, and map will be displayed on the touch screen. You can choose between touch or button controls. The game is being released today with a physical release launching at a later date.

In news that I’m sure surprised everyone, Doom (2016) and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus are both coming to the Nintendo Switch. Doom is coming this holiday and Wolfenstein II is coming in 2018.

Kirby Star Allies will feature co-op gameplay where you can throw hearts at up to three enemies and turn them into your allies. You’ll be able to combine your abilities, such as one player turning into stone and the other dropping them on enemies with ESP power. You can also share the elemental attributes of copy abilities with other players, such as turning a bomb power up into a tornado bomb that can make you float. Copy abilities such as the Yoyo are returning. We also got a glimpse of the animal partners from Kirby’s Dreamland 2 and 3, but they may just be relegated to cameos. Kirby Star Allies is coming Spring 2018.

ARMS gets new stage, and new character Lola Pop with new ARMS weapons to go along with her. The new update also adds button mapping.

Fire Emblem Warriors on New Nintendo 3DS is coming October 20, the same day as the Nintendo Switch version. Fan favorite Lyn is coming to the game as a playable character. We’re also getting new Amiibo figures for Chrom and Tiki on October 20.

We got new gameplay for Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Boser’s Minions. It’s coming to 3DS on October 6 along with new Goomba and Koopa amiibos.

Kirby Battle Royal is a 3D multiplayer competitive game where Kirbys of different copy abilities duke it out. Gamemodes include Ore Express where Kirbys fight over treasure. You can also fight against bosses. The game comes with single player and online battle modes. The game is coming January 19, 2018. To celebrate Kirby’s 25th Anniversary, Nintendo is holding a poll to crown the world’s favorite copy ability. To cast your vote, click here.

Layton’s Mysterious Journey has an exclusive costume for the 3DS version of the game, which is releasing on October 6.

A new Mario Party game for 3DS will contain 100 minigames curated from all console Mario Party games including the original N64 games. Mario Party The Top 100 releases November 10. The game also supports download play with up to four people, meaning that you just need one game cartridge.

We’re getting a bunch of games from beloved JRPG Developer and Publisher Atlus coming to 3DS: The Alliance Alive, Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, and Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth. The former three games are all coming in early 2018 while Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is coming Fall 2017.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney is coming November 2017 to 3DS.

Snipperclips Plus is an enhanced version of the popular Switch launch title with over 30 new stages. It’s coming November 10. Current owners of the original game can get the expansion as DLC from the eShop.

The Nintendo Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming November 17.

Arcade classics like Mario Bros will be coming to the Nintendo Switch complete with multiplayer. Games like Super Mario Bros. Vs., Balloon Fight Vs., and the original arcade edition of Punch Out are also coming. Mario Bros is coming September 27.

New amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are coming November 10. They unlock costumes based on the divine beasts associated with each Amiibo.

From the developer of Bravely Default comes Project Octopath Traveler. The game takes heavy inspiration from classic JRPGs and is releasing worldwide exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2018.

And that’s the most important news to come from the Nintendo Direct. What are you most excited for? Let us know in the comment section below.