Overwatch September Free Play Weekend: Here’s When It Starts

The juggernaut that is Overwatch seems like it has no end in sight. The game continues to grow in size and Blizzard keeps throwing money at it to support new heroes and content with good regularity. Despite the games immense popularity, we suspect there’s still a good chunk of gamers out there across PS4, Xbox One and PC that don’t own the team-based shooter yet.

This weekend, those who haven’t had an opportunity to try the game out yet will have the chance to. The game will be available free of charge and no strings attached starting tomorrow and going through Monday morning. This includes every platform too – Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Any progress you make in the game will still be there once the weekend ends and the free time runs out. This means that if you decide to buy the game at a later date, your progress will still be there.

Now let’s get the question of when it starts out of the way. Overwatch’s official Twitter page confirmed the start time as 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET as the start time. This time also spans across the three platforms so everyone will be able to start playing at the same time. This does mean that some parts of the world will have to wait an additional day to start playing, as seen by the tweet below.

One thing you will have to do is download the game before playing it. This means you won’t be able to jump right into the action once it goes live unless you have it previously downloaded from another free play weekend or something like that. It’s just a shame this isn’t a double XP weekend as well.

There will be no cut features from the free version either. The free play weekend will give players the complete game that can be played with your friends who have bought the game as well as other players who are playing the free version. This means you will have access to all the new features added into the game recently such as Doomfist and the Deathmatch mode, that was said to never be coming. The hero list in the game has grown to 25 since launch which means the game plays much differently than the last time you played during a free weekend. Many of the heroes have received changes so the game might end up feeling entirely different if you haven’t played in a while.

