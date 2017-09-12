Path of Exile Xbox One: How to Sell Items on the Trade Board

Path of Exile is out now on Xbox One and with it comes the wealth of content that has been built up over the years for the PC version. As you progress through the story you’ll likely come across a wealth of content ranging from gems, weapons, shields and armor. If you find your stash getting pretty full, you might want to offload some of that equipment elsewhere which is where the Trade Board comes into play.

How to use the Trade Board isn’t ever really explained in the game unless you search through the The Help Panel, which we recommend doing since this game has a lot of content. Although the game is completely free-to-play for all the major content, you will need to drop some real money if you want to take advantage of using the Trade Board.

You start out with four stash tabs but unfortunately none of those will cut it if you’re looking to make a profit in game. In order to sell items on the Trade Board you will have to purchase a Premium Stash Tab from the Microtransaction shop. You can do this by hitting Start and selecting Microtransactions from the menu. You will have to spend at least $4.99 if you want to start selling items since there is no option to just purchase what you need for the particular item you are buying.

Once you do this, a tab will appear in your stash that will be able to be labelled and color-code. Most importantly, you will be able to set prices for the items appearing in this tab which will allow other players to seek out these items and buy them. You can price each item individually or set a price that will cover all the items in the tab. The PC version has a pretty set economy in terms of prices for its items so we’ll likely see a similar system coming to the Xbox One version.

There used to be a requirement that forced players to reach level 25 before they could begin selling items but that has since been removed.

Path of Exile is out now on PC and Xbox One.