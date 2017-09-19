WATCH: 2017 PlayStation Press Conference in Japan Live Stream

Note – this live stream presentation will kick off on Tuesday, September 19 at 12am PST/3am EST.

E3 was pretty eventful, plus the same could be said about Gamescom.

Now Japan’s biggest gaming expo is up next at bat with the Tokyo Game Show. While this Japanese gaming event starts on September 21st and ends on the 24th, the PlayStation brand wants to kick the party off early. On Tuesday, September 19, they’ll present an onslaught of already revealed and previously unannounced titles for their family of consoles. The PS4, PS Vita and PS VR are all set to receive a significant number of awesome games in the coming months. It should come as no surprise that some of the games that’ll be previewed during this live stream showcase will be Japanese exclusives. But fear not – the PS4 is a region-free console that’ll allow you to partake in all of the game showcased here.

Stay here to watch the entire PlayStation Tokyo Game Show 2017 press conference. And refer to the list below to see which games Sony and their publishing/development studio partners will have on the show floor:

– Call of Duty: WWII (SIE)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)

– Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher)

– Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix)

– Knack 2 (SIE)

– Marvel. vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

– Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5)

– Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco)

– Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Bandai Namco)

– Code Vein (Bandai Namco)

– Detroit: Become Human (SIE)

– Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)

– Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)

– Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)

– Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

– Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

– Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

– No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE)

– Summer Lesson: Chisato Shinjo – Shichiyou no Etude (Basic Game Pack) (Bandai Namco)