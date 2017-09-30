Pokemon Go: Entei, Suicune & Raikou Move Locations Today

Niantic

The trio of legendary Pokemon from the Johto region – Raikou, Entei and Suicune – all entered Pokemon Go last month. Raikou was available in the Americas, Entei in Europe and Africa while Suicune was available in the Asia-Pacific region. Today, the legendary Pokemon are switching locations which gives another set of players a new opportunity to catch these legendary Pokemon.

The Pokemon Go Twitter page has teased a little bit but haven’t officially revealed the locations of the Pokemon. We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as the info is released. Once they do switch locations, it will once again be for a limited time so you’ll have only about a month to catch the new legendary. On October 31, they will make one last rotation and then presumably disappear from the game. At that point, we might have more information about the next generation of Pokemon coming to game. Generation 3 was presumably confirmed due to a datamine a while back.

Which of these Legendary Johto Pokémon are you hoping will come to your region next? — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 29, 2017

This rotation takes place during the Equinox event, which has already started and will run for a few more days. The event gives players double Stardust drops for catching Pokemon and hatching eggs. Special 2 km eggs are available at PokeStops and Gyms that have a chance to hatch into Chansey, Mareep, Larvitar, and more. We’ve compiled a list of all the Pokemon players have hatched from the eggs if you want to learn more.

With October and Halloween rapidly approaching, we’re probably looking at another Halloween-themed event coming as well. Last year’s event made Ghastly, Haunter, and Gengar more common and reportedly we’re going to see Misdreavus and Dark Pokemon become more common. Generation 2 introduced the Dark type Pokemon which weren’t available while the game this had Generation 1 Pokemon.

We’re also seeing the EX Raid Passes begin to go out across the world. These passes are used to obtain Mewtwo at gyms and field tests have already in many places around the globe.