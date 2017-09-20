Pokemon Go EX Raid Passes Sent Out In Massive Wave

Niantic

A large wave of EX Raid Passes has launched in Pokemon Go as field tests continue.

Pokemon Go Hub reported that EX Raids for Mewtwo are now being field tested in Europe and Asia. This is in addition to the tests in Japan and the US.

The Silph Road confirmed that more sponsored gyms are now set to have EX Raids. This includes Starbucks locations in the US as well as Ubibail and Jio in Europe and Asia.

A new, larger wave of EX Raid invites just appeared! More sponsored gyms now included (e.g. Starbucks) + Europe & Asia via Unibail and Jio! — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) September 19, 2017

Some trainers have already received an EX Pass, as they posted on Twitter.

Got mine! Took about a week before the next wave hit. Let's hope it's released to the rest of the world soon. pic.twitter.com/zhi2lc7z3Q — ProdigiesNation (@ProdigiesNation) September 19, 2017

Ya están llegando los primeros pases de Incursión EX a España. (En Centros Unibal-Rodamco). pic.twitter.com/cj8a5dTMfd — Pokémon GO Hub ES (@PokemonGOHubES) September 19, 2017

EX Raids are not just held at sponsored gyms. Pokemon Go Hub found that invitations were found in non-sponsored gyms in Chester, UK at the location of the Pokemon Go event over there. Other Trainers reported invites found in non-sponsored gyms as well.

It isn't just sponsored gyms. pic.twitter.com/tq91hRseC4 — Pokemon GO – Chester (@ChesterPokeGo) September 19, 2017

No word yet on EX Raid Tests in other parts of the world, however. Pokemon Go Hub reports that Australia is not included in the EX Raid test. It doesn’t appear to be in South America either.

What about Australia? No sponsored gyms here. Do I need to start cheating and spoofing to get an invite? — Pip Endre (@PipELS) September 19, 2017

And South America? Fine, Thanks you — PokémonGO Argentina (@PokemonGO_AR) September 19, 2017

Pokemon Go Hub believes that the test will only get bigger from here, with more and more locations and gyms added. They have reports that new cities in the US and Japan are getting EX Raids in the wave.

EX Raid Passes have begun appearing in the game as early as September 5, according to our previous report. The passes allow you to battle in EX Raid Battles, where you work with other trainers to take down and hopefully capture the Raid Boss. To get a EX Raid Pass, you need to complete a Raid Battle within the past few weeks at the gym where the EX Raid will take place. Advance warning of when the EX Raid will take place is included in the invitation, allowing you to coordinate with other players to take it on. So far only Mewtwo is confirmed for EX Raids but Niantic said that other Pokemon will be available over the next several weeks. To access regular Raids, all you need to do is visit a Gym once a day for a free Raid Pass or spend 100 PokeCoins in the in-game shop.

As Pokemon Go Hub reports, EX Raids offer the same rewards as Tier 1-4 Raid Battles. Rewards include Rare Candies, Golden Razz Berries, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs. Players are reporting that they received 50 Premier Balls to catch Mewtwo with.

Have you received an EX Raid Pass yet? Let us know in the comment section below.

In other news, Pokemon Go is rolling out Version 1.45.0 & 0.75.0. The update includes bug fixes and improved Pokemon Collection screen search functionality.