Pokemon Go EX Raids Appearing in More Countries

Niantic

EX Raids for Pokemon Go are expanding even more that they already have. Not only are they appearing at non-sponsored gyms as well as sponsored ones as The Silph Road reports, but they’re appearing in locations that previously didn’t have EX Raids.

The users below got their EX Raid Passes in Australia, South America, and Mexico.

Confirmed for Gold Coast Australia pic.twitter.com/A1Iiio15nl — K-Joy (@Kyleejoys) September 27, 2017

As Heavy previously reported, there was no confirmation that Australia and South America were getting EX Raids Passes as part of a global test period. The initial waves of EX Raid Passes appeared in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. EX Raids were also more commonly found at sponsored locations like Starbucks locations in the U.S. with only a handful of people reporting finding an EX Raid Pass at non-sponsored locations. Now a bunch of Trainers are finding EX Raid Passes at non-sponsored locations.

Yup, all seem to be noon – one local time pic.twitter.com/W1JeEa5IQZ — DJ B Radd (@DJ_B_Radd) September 27, 2017

Malaysia confirmed!

But is the date and time is in local time or server time? pic.twitter.com/DyQLQOyKDc — A-Lehan-Dro (@Solehanc) September 27, 2017

These passes have begun appearing as early as September 5 as part of a test for the feature by Niantic, according to Heavy’s previous article. The passes allow you to battle in EX Raid Battles, where you work with other trainers to take down and hopefully capture the Raid Boss. To get a EX Raid Pass, you need to complete a Raid Battle within the past few weeks at the gym where the EX Raid will take place. Advance warning of when the EX Raid will take place is included in the invitation, allowing you to coordinate with other players to take it on. So far only Mewtwo is confirmed for EX Raids but Niantic said that other Pokemon will be available over the next several weeks.

Have you received an EX Raid Pass yet? Let us know where you got it in the comment section below.

In other news, Pokemon Go’s Equinox event is still going strong until October 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET. The event lets you hatch Pokemon like Chansey, Mareep, and Larvitar from special 2 km eggs, gives you double the Stardust, and grants you other perks.