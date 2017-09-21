How to Get Your Pokemon Gold & Silver Theme and Celebi

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Gold and Silver are available for purchase on the Nintendo 3DS eShop and you’ll actually get some goodies if you purchase either game before a certain date. This news was first revealed during a Nintendo Direct earlier this month. By purchasing either Gold or Silver before September 21, 2018, you will be given a code to obtain a Celebi in Pokemon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon.

You will only be able to obtain one Celebi per code so if you’re planning on picking up Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon, you might want to hang onto your code until then. You could always just trade between games if you don’t want to wait.

The Celebi will be level 30 and know the following moves:

Heal Bell

Safeguard

Ancient Power

Future Sight

A code for a Celebi won’t be the only thing you get for free by purchasing Gold and Silver. Purchasing either game will give you a free theme for your Nintendo 3DS depending on which version you bought. Buying Gold version will get you a Gold theme and Silver will get you a Silver theme.

After you buy the game, you will receive an email sent to the email linked to your account with the two codes. If for whatever reason you don’t get an email, you can also check your receipt with the codes printed on them on your Nintendo 3DS. To do this, just follow these steps:

Launch Nintendo eShop in your Nintendo 3DS System.

Select Menu in the top-left corner.

Select Settings/Other.

Select Account Activity.

Select View Receipt on your Pokémon Gold or Pokémon Silver purchase.

The serial code will be displayed in the purchase details.

To apply the theme to your Nintendo 3DS, you will have to click the Theme icon in the upper left corner of your home screen. From there you select Change Theme and click on the Theme Shop. You should see an option to redeem a download code which is where you’ll put in your theme code.

If you’re ready to redeem your code for Celebi, you have to do so through the Mystery Gift function. Here are the steps Nintendo gives you for that: