Ragnarok: Idle Poring: Top 5 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top five tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Ragnarok: Idle Poring.

1. Choose Your Class Wisely

• There are three classes that players can choose from in Ragnarok: Idle Poring: Archer, Mage, and Swordman. Archer has high mobility but with low HP, Mage can be a healer, and Swordman don’t possess high attack ability but make for good tanks to protect the team. Identify and select a position and start the adventure.

2. Don’t Forget to Log in to the Game Everyday

• Plenty of rewards can be found on the Daily Sign-in list and 7-Day Login list to strength your power.

3. Gear up for Action

• Unwanted Gear can be smelted to get new Gear, Materials, or Smelting Points. If you need a new piece of gear, spend smelting points to forge one.

4. Choose Trustworthy Friends to Build a Battle Team and Fight for Rewards

• Every battle team is composed of five players including a team leader who can sign up for a 6-day tournament. The tournament rewards will be awarded according to a team’s performance rank.

5. Obtain an Artifact

• Once the first stage of the Dojo challenge is completed, player can chose an Artifact to increase strength. Once all five Dojo challenge stages are completed, the Artifact will fully awaken and all abilities will double in power.