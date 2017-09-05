Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition: Trailer, Release Date & More

This post may contain spoilers about future DLC and the story of the game in general.

Capcom announced today that Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will be coming to retail and digital stores later this year. As with other Resident Evil Gold Editions, this version will include the base game and all the DLC included with it in the past and future. This should come as good news to fans who tend to wait for this sort of thing.

The previously released DLC packs Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Banned Footage Vol. 2 will be included in the Gold Edition along with the upcoming third DLC titled End of Zoe. Capcom has also confirmed the delayed Not a Hero DLC will be available to download for free when the Gold Edition releases. Capcom originally announced the DLC was delayed because they deemed it not good enough to meet their high expectations. Capcom has also mapped out what the future DLCs will have in store for us. Some spoilers will likely follow.

End of Zoe will allow players to see what the fate of Zoe will be. From the title of the DLC, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be good. Players will take on new enemies and explore new swamp-filled areas. This DLC will be included in the Gold Edition or as an update if you own the Season Pass. Owners of the base Resident Evil 7 game will also have the option to purchase the DLC separately for $14.99.

The Not a Hero DLC will see the return of fan favorite Chris Redfield. This DLC takes place after the completion of Resident Evil 7 and puts you in the shoes of Chris as you face new horrors not met in the original game. Chris Redfield is revealed as a member of New Umbrella and he and his team has to set up a strategy quick to meet with the new threat.

This DLC will be interesting as it takes a well established character and will allow you to see things directly from their eyes in first-person for the first time. It’s also interesting that the characters in this series just can’t seem to ever get rid of Umbrella. At this point, we’re questioning if Wesker will come back from the dead.

Both End of Zoe and Not a Hero will be able to be played on the PlayStation VR. The VR headset is designed to give you a more immersive horror experience but this can definitely overwhelm some players. It’s a good thing the headset is only optional.

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition releases both digitally and physically on December 12, 2017. No price has been revealed as of yet. By including all the DLC, it’s likely these two unreleased packs will mark the end of Resident Evil 7 DLC as work will presumably shift to the next project. Resident Evil 7 was a critical success but Capcom has said it didn’t quite meet their sales expectations so who knows where the series will go from here. Will it return to the third-person look or will it retain its more immersive, first-person camera angle?

Resident Evil 7 is available now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.