SNES Classic Edition: Where You Can Get One on Launch Day

Nintendo

The Super NES Classic Edition launches September 29 and if you weren’t one of the lucky few to secure a pre-order, then you’ll have to scramble to find one on launch day. There’s a number of ways you can do this and some will probably be easier than others. You could camp outside of a Best Buy, waiting for the doors to open before you rush in and grab their limited stock. You could also browse around online in an effort to find some websites that have them in stock.

A number of stores, including GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Toys R Us will all have them in stock on launch day. Stock will likely vary from store to store so it might be worth calling up your local store and finding out what the stock actually is before you rush there. These will be available without a pre-order so it will just be first come, first served. There’s a strong possibility lines will start to form before the stores open so get there early if you’re planning on picking one up.

You will be able to use this Brickseek to check the inventory of your local WalMart or Target by just typing in your zip code. This can help you save some time by knowing beforehand what each store has in stock. Keep in mind that you’re likely not the only one trying to find one of these and stock will be limited.

Another option is to check various websites for the option to buy a console online. ThinkGeek.com will have a limited quantity on hand for United States customers only. The unit won’t be bundled with anything else and will be shipped right away. Most importantly, there is a limit of one per order so you don’t have to worry about one person coming by and snatching them all up.

The Super NES Classic Edition releases September 29 for $79.99. The console will come packed with 21 games, instead of 30 like the NES Classic Edition featured and will hopefully come with a longer cord for the controllers. The console will come with an HDMI cord, one USB charging cable with AC adapter and two wired Super NES Classic Controllers. The never before released Star Fox 2 is also included with your purchase.

Nintendo knows what the demand is for this console this time around so hopefully we won’t run into the insane stocking issues that plagued the NES Classic Edition.