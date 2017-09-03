Splatoon 2 Splatfest Flight vs. Invisibility: The Best Messages

Splatoon 2’s latest Splatfest, Flight vs. Invisibility, graced us with another opportunity to catch up with our favorite ink-em-up. With that cam an influx of messages plastered all throughout Inkopolis showing pride on both sides of the fest.

If you’re not in the know, Splatoon 2 allows you to post written or drawn messages throughout the central hub world. This is similar to how Miiverse was implemented in the original Splatoon. Sadly Miiverse will be discontinued in November but it lives on through Splatoon 2’s messaging feature.

So what happens when you get a bunch of 10 to 18-year-olds to write or draw whatever the heck they want? Why don’t you take a look for yourself?

This post is stronger than you.

Go team dog!

How insensitive!

Cracking open a cold one with the birb boys.

Remember Pitch? I do. You’re too young to remember and your childhood was probably trash.

Aww, bless them.

Okay, so stealing money from the bank is one thing, but did you really have to go and steal Pearl’s crown? That’s just diabolical!

I always wondered what those tentacle things were used for.

This post is going to make history.

Glad to see Kid Icarus is getting some attention… or indeed any attention.

This message is a puff piece.

First you tell me squids can fly and now raccoons? What!?

This is highly improbable but adorable none the less.

It wouldn’t be a Splatoon message without a Spongebob reference.

I just like this one.

Have the man that can do it all.

Little late to the party, huh?

As you should be.

The Flight vs. Invisibility Splatfest ends tonight at 12:00 a.m., with Nintendo announcing who won shortly after.

In other news, Japan’s next Splatfest will ask an even tougher question: Which is better? McDonalds French Fries or Chicken McNuggets? Their Splatfest begins on September 9 at 3 p.m. JST and lasts a full day just like any other Splatfest. It’s the first Splatfest in the world to be sponsored.