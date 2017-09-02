Splatoon 2 Splatfest McDonalds Themed in Japan

Nintendo

Splatoon 2’s second Splatfest in Japan is going to be is going to ask players to vote for either McDonalds French Fries or Chicken McNuggets.

The Splatfest will begin in Japan on September 9 at 3 p.m. JST and will last a full day.

In America, the Splatfest is Flight vs. Invisibility and will take place at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET and will run for a day.

The last two Splatfest themes in Japan were Mayo vs. Ketchup and Rock vs. Pop. The last two Splatfest themes in all other parts of the world were Mayo vs. Ketchup and Cake vs. Ice Cream. Apparently, the guys behind the Splatfests are always hungry.

Maybe Japan can use some of the ketchup or mayo from the last Splatfest for this particular one.

This is the first sponsored Splatfest in Splatoon 2. Back in the original Splatoon, the first sponsored Splatfest was Red Kitsune vs. Green Tanuki in Japan and was sponsored by Japanese company Maruchan. Autobots vs. Decepticons was the first sponsored Splatfest in America, with toy company Hasbro sponsoring the event. Other companies who sponsored Splatfests include Square Enix (Go All Out vs. Focus on Healing), the Japanese division of 7-Eleven (Tuna Mayonnaise vs. Red Salmon Onigiri), and Nickelodeon (Spongebob vs. Patrick).

Splatfest is when players pick from two teams and then duke it out with one another in Turf War matches, where the team who has the most of their colored ink on the map wins. After the Splatfest, teams are judged based on how many people signed up for their team and how many matches were won for both solo and team matches. People on the winning team get slightly more Super Snails than people on the other team, which are used to upgrade gear.

The new map Manta Maria will be in the Splatfest rotation this time along with the special level Shifty Station with a different layout from the last Splatfest. The Forge Splattershot Pro will also be added to the game for Splatfest, which is a Splattershot Pro with Suction Bombs and the new Bubble Blower ability.

What would you pick, McDonalds French Fries or Chicken McNuggets? Let us know in the comment section below. Personally, I’d pick McNuggets. The fries are alright, but the nuggets are next level and pair wonderfully with the buffalo sauce.