BB-8 is Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

In anticipation for the upcoming Star Wars movie, everyone’s favorite new droid is joining the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes roster. BB-8 becomes just the latest new character to join the game and it’s entirely possible we’re not done seeing new characters being added from the sequel trilogy.

BB-8 will join the game with the Light Side, Droid, Resistance and Support tags so he will make a great addition to any of those teams. We’ve seen what droids can do in this game with the addition of R2-D2 not too long ago. While R2-D2 does get into a few fights in the Star Wars movies and TV shows, we don’t really see BB-8 get into too much trouble. With the addition of him into the game, we might see BB-8 cause some mayhem in The Last Jedi.

BB-8 does enjoy some synergy with other droids, particularly R2-D2. If you roll with BB-8 in an all-Droid team that includes R2-D2, BB-8 will also call for an R2-D2 assist when we attacks out of turn, since R2 is the only other Resistance member in the squad. While BB-8 will perform well in an all-Droid squad, he will also shine in a Resistance squad. We figure it’s worth going over his skill set now.

Basic Attack – Arc Welder:

Deal Physical damage to target enemy and inflict Tenacity Down for 2 turns. If the target already had Tenacity Down, inflict Daze for 2 turns.

Special Attack – Covert Data Transfer:

BB-8 and a random ally who doesn’t have it gain the Secret Intel unique buff for 3 turns. Then, BB-8 gains 8% Turn Meter for each ally with Secret Intel. If all active allies are Droids, BB-8 gains Taunt for 1 turn.

Secret Intel: +25% Potency and when another ally uses a Special ability, they gain Secret Intel for 3 turns, then the cooldown of Illuminated Destiny is reduced by 1 for each ally with Secret Intel.

Special Ability – Illuminated Destiny (the cooldown is surely a typo):

Dispel all debuffs on all allies and Expose all enemies for 2 turns. All allies gain 80% Turn Meter and gain Advantage, Critical Chance Up, Critical Damage Up, Speed Up, and Offense Up for 4 turns. Droid and Resistance allies recover 20% Protection. This ability starts on cooldown and can’t be Evaded. Whenever a Droid ally scores a Critical Hit, reduce the cooldown of this ability by 1. (Cooldown 70)

Unique – Roll with the Punches:

BB-8 has 80% Counter Chance. When BB-8 attacks out of turn, he calls a random Resistance ally to Assist.

Unique Ability – Self-Preservation Protocol:

When BB-8 takes damage, he has a 50% chance to gain Foresight for 2 turns. At the start of each encounter, if BB-8 is active, Droid allies gain 8% Turn Meter for each active Droid ally. When BB-8 Evades, Droid allies recover 8% Health and 8% Protection.

Like we mentioned earlier, it appears BB-8 will excel in both Resistance and Droid teams. He will perform particularly well with Finn as a leader but this also opens the door to exciting opportunities with HK-47 as a leader. HK boosts critical hit chances, like BB-8, but will also allow Droid allies to regain 50 percent turn meter with each critical hit. This means Droids are going to roll if everything goes according to plan.

No information regarding how to get BB-8 or a release date have been given as of yet. It’s possible he will be available in an event that requires either First Order characters or Resistance characters. With the new movie coming soon, these should be characters you are focusing on since the there will surely be events as the movie approaches requiring those characters.