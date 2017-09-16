Titanfall: Assault: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Titanfall: Assault.

1. Hardpoint Capture Pilot Abilities

• Some Pilots have abilities that trigger after capturing a Hardpoint. Beware of these Pilots on an uncontested Hardpoint. Do your best to take control of two Hardpoints during the early portions of a match.

2. ACTIVATE TITANFALL!

• Titanfall can be used on most enemy Titans to make them redirect their attacks; use this to defend your base.

3. The Best Use of Arcfall

• Arcfall is a great counter to Supply Depot, especially if the Supply Depot still has a shield when the Arcfall strikes.

4. Figure Out Each Map Layout to Your Advantage

• Every map has unique visuals and its own layout; learn more about them in Advanced Training.

5. The Rarer the Card, The Bigger the XP Bonus

• Higher rarity cards start with different amounts of XP as a bonus for being harder to find. Cards are broken down into three categories – Pilots, Titans and Burn Cards. When it comes time to upgrade your cards, just focus on improving the ones that you use more than often. For cards that you’re a bit unfamiliar with, try them out within the training modes and decide if they’re worth upgrading. A deck full of low cost Titans will pay off in the long run.