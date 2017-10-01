Watch: 2 Full Hours Of Clash Royale’s New Mode!

Clash Royale’s updates, modes, and constantly shifting meta can often times be overwhelming, especially for new players. From flying machines to tournaments, keeping up can be a little overwhelming, but that’s also part of the fun. In that regard Clash Royale’s new ‘Touchdown’ mode was shown off today in a 2 hour tournament video.

Watch:

No towers, no river, no bridge. How do you score crowns? Via touchdowns. How do you get those touchdowns? Getting a troop to the other end of the field. The mode will release in October in conjunction with quests, and other assorted tweaks, like emotes!

Stay tuned for more updates.