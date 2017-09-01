WATCH: Alex Hunter’s ‘Journey’ Continues in FIFA 18 Trailer.

EASports.com

FIFA 17’s story-mode, The Journey, was something of a revelation for casual players. In addition to providing the compelling story of young Alex Hunter as he tries to make it in the world of professional European Football.

Now, FIFA 18 looks to continue that story in a trailer released today:

Expect updated visuals, new drama, and according to EA, a few celebrities along the way, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann,Thierry Henry, and Houston Rockets star James Harden…for some reason.

It’ll be interesting to see how this year’s ‘The Journey’ compares to Madden 18’s Longshot. Longshot was a relatively short game mode, running between 3.5-4 hours with a heavy emphasis on quick-time events and story choices. Meanwhile, The Journey was very much a ‘career’ mode, where you played multiple games, practices, and press conferences.

Judging by the trailer, it’ll likely improve on what was successful last year, and not try to re-invent the wheel dramatically.

FIFA 18 releases September 29th on PS4, Xbox One, and The Nintendo Switch and will bring with it the normal suite of Ultimate Team, improved gameplay, the continuation of Alex Hunter’s journey seen above, and glorious 4K graphics (for compatible consoles).

Stay tuned for more updates, and check out a detailed breakdown of what to expect in career mode here: FIFA 18 Career Mode Features.