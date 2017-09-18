WATCH: Shadow of War Fulfills ‘Destiny’, Releases Live Action Trailer

WB Interactive

Shadow of War is on the…dawn of horizon, and to commemorate the occasion, they’ve taken a page out of Bungie’s book and released an epic live-action trailer LOTR and Game of Thrones fans would be proud of:

But there’s a twist. It’s a ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ style trailer. At the end, you get to make a choice….then have to sign in to the Shadow of War website to get your ‘ending’.

It’s a clever gimmick that keeps you invested to the end, and gets the developer some of your sweet, sweet personal information in return.

Live action trailers depicting in-game events have been highly cinematic and popular since the days of Bungie’s Halo, and the tradition continued into Destiny and Destiny 2. Since, Dishonored 2, Sleeping Dogs, Defiance, Hawken, and many others have received the ‘in real life’ treatment.

The concern, of course, is depicting things in your live action trailer *so* well that the game can’t quite live up to the hype. In the recent Destiny 2 live-action trailer, a number of acrobatics and carnage is on display that doesn’t quite correspond to things that you can do in-game.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is out October 10th, 2017 – and if the intensity of this trailer is to be believed, it’s arriving at just about the right time of year for scares and jitters.