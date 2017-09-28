FIFA 18 Release Date: What Time Can You Download the Game?

The Standard edition of FIFA 18 is available on Friday, September 29. The game can be downloaded at 12 a.m. Eastern on both Xbox and PS4. The game retails for $59.99.

For those looking for a physical copy of the game, it will be available at major retailers during normal business hours. You will want to call a store near you to check to see if they will be carrying FIFA 18 on launch day.

According to Gamespot, Xbox users with a subscription to EA Access can download a free trial of the game, which means you will be able to play a full version of the game for a limited time. A subscription to EA Access costs $5 per month or $30 a year. This is only available on XBox One and PC.

What comes with the Standard edition of the game? The game comes with a Cristiano Ronaldo 5-match FUT loan, five jumbo premium gold packs (one per week) and eight special edition FUT kits.

Both the Icon and Ronaldo editions of the game are available to play now. The Ronaldo edition runs $20 more with a price tag $79.99. In addition to being able to play the game early, the Ronaldo edition comes with 20 jumbo premium gold packs and all everything that comes with the Standard version.

In addition to everything the Standard game offers, the Icon edition includes a Ronaldo Nazário Icon five-match FUT loan, 40 jumbo premium gold packs, 20 team of the week loan player packs and eight special edition FUT kits.

What can fans expect in this year’s version of FIFA? Alex Hunter is back for a brand new story line in The Journey. You will pick your favorite club to play for, and try to help Hunter excel in the EPL. You can also control small things like Hunter’s wardrobe, hair style and tattoos.

Visually the game continues to look stunning with more detailed stadiums and player models. Fans will also notice minor tweaks to the gameplay, but the same great FIFA product.