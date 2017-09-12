Xbox Live Experiencing Party Chat & Matchmaking Issues

Another day, another problem, right? Xbox Live users are currently going through a bit of an issue when it comes to joining Xbox Live parties. There’s a lot more going on though that is affecting a wide range of users.

If you head to the Xbox Live Service Status website, you can see that it’s a lot more than just the party issues. You can also confirm that it’s not just you that is having these problems. The website says services are limited on the following purchase and content usage as well as social and gaming. The website notes that players might run into issues if they purchase downloadable items, redeem codes or downloading purchases.

This seems like a pretty big part of Xbox Live to be malfunctioning so this likely has an effect on thousands of players. These reports were first acknowledged by Xbox Live a few hours ago and they have since gone on to affect other services. The issues persist across Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox on Windows 10 and Xbox on other devices.

It has been a rough day for those looking to play some video games. On top of Xbox Live running into some issues, Destiny 2 has prolonged its scheduled four hour maintenance into a seven hour maintenance that is designed to help stabilize the servers in anticipation for tomorrow’s Leviathan raid. Even when the maintenance is over, there’s no guarantee Xbox Live users will be able to play with each other since the party chat feature is still not working.

It’s worth nothing that the Xbox Live Services Page has a separate tab focusing on Destiny 2. It says that in-game matchmaking, cloud storage, finding friends, Game DVR, leaderboards, avatar editing and pictures could be running into issues for the game. Bungie did acknowledge the long matchmaking on Xbox One along with the Mongoose errors users were reporting.

Xbox ran into some problems in late August around the launch of Madden 18. The Xbox Support Twitter page acknowledged issues there but that doesn’t appear to be the case this time around, at least at the time of this writing.

We’ll keep you updated on future Xbox Live issues along with when the issues are ironed out.