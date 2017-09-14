Mountain Dew and Doritos Are Giving Away an Xbox One X Every Minute

Microsoft’s newest gaming console, the Xbox One X, is coming this fall and to coincide with the release, Mountain Dew and Doritos have teamed up with Microsoft to give away an Xbox One X every 60 seconds.

Mountain Dew and Doritos are no strangers to the video game landscape so it should come as no surprise that these are the two brands that are teaming up once again. To partcipate in this giveaway, you will have to purchase specially marked Mountain Dew and Doritos products. Mountain Dew is introducing two new limited-edition flavors – Arctic Burst and Tropical Smash – which will feature images from Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Forza Motorsport 7. Both of these new flavors will come with codes that allow you to enter the Xbox One X giveaway.

Starting on September 25, you will be able to enter your codes on Every60Seconds.com which will allow you to start collecting points to prepare for the giveaway. These points will allow you to gain one entry into the daily sweepstakes. The bids begin on November 8 so you will have plenty of time to save up if you’re an avid Mountain Dew drinker or Doritos eater.

“The DEW and Doritos gaming platform has become a staple of the gaming community, and as we looked back on some of the best programs we’ve done together, the online auction with Xbox stands out,” said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director, marketing, Mountain Dew. “We’re excited to be bringing back the auction in a new way, and giving our fans a chance to get their hands on the hotly-anticipated Xbox One X.”

From November 8 to December 15, participants will be able to spend their points in the auctions which will begin at 9 a.m. ET, with a chance to win an Xbox One X console every minute from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This means thousands of consoles will be given out before the holiday season and also gives participants many chances to win.

Mountain Dew and Doritos collaborated in 2013 on an online fan auction for Xbox One that generated over 8 million bids from consumers across the country and have been key players in the release of Titanfall 2 and Halo 4.

If you strike out with this promotion, you can look forward to see the Xbox One X hit store shelves on November 7 with a price tag of $499. All of your Xbox One games will work natively with the console but many of them will receive boosted performance thanks to the new hardware. Some of these titles with increased performance include Halo 5, Gears of War 4 and Forza Motorsport. It’s safe to assume that most of the Microsoft first-party titles will be receiving a similar update.