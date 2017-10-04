A Hat in Time: How Long Is It?

GearsForBreakfast

A Hat in Time, a 3D collect-a-thon homage by Gears for Breakfast, will finally be released after so long. But with so many great-looking games coming out this month, it can be hard to make room for a smaller game like this. So how much of your time will the game take up?

Destructoid spent 10 hours with the main story with an additional 5 or so hours if you want to grab all the collectibles and do various side-objectives and minigames. This is across the game’s five worlds. An additional two worlds are coming soon to the game.

The game also costs $29.99 and will be releasing on Steam on October 5 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. PS4 and Xbox One ports are also coming later this fall with a Nintendo Switch version releasing a little bit later as dev kits were just recently released.

By comparison, games similar in style to A Hat in Time take more or less the same time to beat. According to How Long to Beat, Super Mario 64 takes 14 hours to beat or 24 hours if you want to complete everything. Banjo-Kazooie takes 10 and a half hours to beat or 15 hours if you want to complete everything. Yooka-Laylee, another Kickstarter-funded game in homage to classic N64 games, takes 15 hours to beat or 24 and a half hours for completing the game.

Either way, it sounds like it’s time worth spending. Destructoid gave the game an 8.5 out of 10, praising the game’s art style, music, and fun gameplay. YouTuber KingK praised the game saying it not only was comparable to games like Super Mario Sunshine and classic N64 platformers but even improved on some aspects of those games.

We’ll be sure to give you our thoughts as well as our completion time when we review the game. In the meantime, be sure to check it out for yourself.