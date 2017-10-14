A Hat in Time Review: You Can Say My Hat Is Off to You

Screenshot by Jack Fennimore

Game: A Hat in Time

Consoles: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Publisher: Humble Bundle

Developer: Gears for Breakfast

Author’s Note: Review based on review build of game provided by publisher.

Super Mario 64 was both a blessing and a curse. On one hand it redefined the 3D platformer and laid the groundwork for some of the most fun and memorable games of all time. On the other hand it inspired some of the worst games out there crafted by “developers” desperately trying to cash in on the 3D platformer craze for a quick and very dirty buck.

The time has come for a developer to create a true spiritual successor to the greats and show wannabes like Bubsy 3D, Superman, Earthworm 3D, and even Yooka-Laylee how it’s done. A Hat in Time is that game.

What immediately stands out to the player upon first playing the game is the art direction. While the graphics are technically basic, even among indie games, all of the levels are crafted in loving detail and filled to the brim with hidden visual gags and world building. All of this is backed by a beautiful soundtrack. Next you’ll notice the full voice acting for nearly all of the characters. While it may come off to some as annoying, it’s beautiful in its over-the-top nature and perfectly complements the vibrant visuals and quirky dialogue. It’s also way better than the mumbling of Banjo-Kazooie or Yooka-Laylee which just gets insufferable quickly (though mumbled dialogue is an option in this game). Speaking of dialogue, the game is chock full of humor throughout with no joke falling flat.

You’ll then notice just how fun and fluid your character Hat Kid is to control. Controls can make or break any platformer, 3D or otherwise, and A Hat in Time’s controls are fun to play around with even just messing around in an open area. All of her moves as well as the powers granted by her hats combine to make for some interesting approaches to the platforming challenges. You can double jump and then dive to get across a large gap before cancelling the dive in midair to secure your landing. Or you can jump onto a wall, kick off and then scurry up the other wall to grab onto the edge. I especially loved the puzzles involving a hat that can make certain platforms solid or disappear for a limited time; it leads to some very clever and tense challenges. You can also buy badges that grant passive abilities like attracting collectibles and more.

After you come to grips with that, you’ll also notice just how wonderfully designed all of the levels are. The game takes the Super Mario Sunshine approach to its worlds in that it’s not just a bunch of arbitrarily designed obstacle courses, though there are plenty of those throughout the adventure. The worlds incorporate all of its platforming challenges into a cohesive world with its own storylines built in – storylines that carry on throughout their acts. Areas feel like their own places with their own history and people, and it really helps with exploring the world. That being said, the stories seem to come to a screeching halt with the completion of the final act without much of a resolution.

All you’re given to find the Time Rift portals hidden in a level and access their challenges is a simple screenshot of its location. And just from my memory of how the level is built, I’m able to locate it. That’s a testament to how well the levels are built.

All of the collectibles are cleverly hidden, from the smaller ones to the main collectibles, Hourglasses (this game’s version of Power Stars). You’ll often notice a single gem in a spot you normally wouldn’t find one or footprints along a wall you can climb up. Even without the aid of you main hat power that instantly points you in the direction of the objective, you’ll always be able to find your way without any headaches. Oh, and the smaller collectibles are actually useful. Gems let you purchase badges and new missions, Yarn is used to make new hats, and Rift Tokens can unlock new cosmetic items and music.

All of this is great, but what truly makes this game stand out is how it constantly surprises the player. The first chapter of Mafia Town is tame compared to the rest of the game. In chapter two, you’ll be sneaking across movie sets, incurring damages for your crimes with an in-game meter. Then you’ll be drawing on your face for an ID card in classic MS Paint style. Then you’ll be solving a murder mystery and so on and so fourth. The third chapter in the obligatory spooky world was especially captivating, featuring Amnesia-style survival horror where you hide from a genuinely scary monster in a dark mansion complete with cryptic and creepy backstory through optional journal entries. If you look hard you may even find a text-based adventure waiting for you. Every single act in every single chapter throws in some sort of new twist, some new mechanic, some new crack in the fourth wall, and all of them are a joy to discover.

Now this game is far from perfect. While the game as a whole is brilliant, a few missions were a bit frustrating. One mission where you had to collect golden tickets around a town chock full of collectibles was especially annoying. There were also a few moments where you had to repeat an especially long platforming section every time you fall.

While the game’s visuals are great, some areas have a lack of lighting which can make the tactic of lining up your shadow with a platform so you can land where intended difficult.

Sometimes the camera can be a bit finicky and move in ways I’m not prepared for, especially in enclosed spaces.

Also, some acts are impossible to complete without first acquiring a certain ability. The game warns you that you can’t complete the act before diving in, but it can really halt the flow of the game. I wanted to complete chapter two to see where the story was heading but I couldn’t do that until I unlocked the grapple ability in act two of chapter three. Speaking of which, it’s annoying to have such an important ability as the grappling hook take up space as one of my equipable badges.

However, these grievances are so small and infrequent that they barely detract from the experience.

Bottom Line

A Hat in Time is more than a Super Mario 64 clone. Its witty humor, breathtaking visuals, clever platforming challenges, and constant surprises puts even the best 3D platformers to shame. In fact, it has quickly become one of my favorite 3D platformers of all time, and I do not say that lightly. While there are tons of big games coming out this October, you owe it to yourself to make this one a top priority.

All I have to say left is that A Hat in Time is brimming with heart (get it?).

Score: 9.5/10

Pros:

Wonderful art style and soundtrack

Witty sense of humor

Delightful voice acting

Fluid and fun controls

Excellent platforming challenges

Tons of surprises around every corner

Cons: