A Hat in Time: When Does It Unlock?

A Hat in Time, the 3D collect-a-thon homage, is finally releasing after what feels like ages for those following the game’s development. But when can you actually play it?

A Hat in Time launches on PC on October 5 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET., according to an email sent to Heavy. It will cost $29.99. PS4 and Xbox One versions are releasing later this fall. A Switch version will come a bit later as the development team, Gears for Breakfast, just recently released a Switch dev kit.

The game was actually supposed to release in late 2013, as Heavy reported. However, the game became more ambitious as the Kickstarter campaign (which raised over $296,000 from over 9,000 backers) and development team continued to grow.

The game is already getting glowing reviews, with Destructoid giving the game an 8.5 out of 10 for its art style, music, and fun gameplay. YouTuber KingK praised the game saying it not only was comparable to games like Super Mario Sunshine and classic N64 platformers but even improved on some aspects of those games.

Oh, and did we mention that the legendary Grant Kirkhope composed the music for this game? He was behind the iconic soundtracks for Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong 64, and many more, which makes him perfect for an N64 collect-a-thon homage such as A Hat in Time.

In addition to the five worlds of gameplay this game offers, two extra worlds are coming to the game. This is in addition to the other features created through stretch goals on Kickstarter, including co-op, full voice acting, new game plus, a spaceship hub world, developer commentary, and the option to turn the voice acting into the mumbles featured in games like Banjo-Kazooie.

It’s shaping up to be something special, so grab your best hat and be sure to check out the game for yourself.