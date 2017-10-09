Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Halloween Event Begins

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s Halloween event begins today with some quirky and spooky game modes and brand new loot.

The Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream event will last until November 1. The event grants players a free Halloween-themed Supply Drop at the beginning of each week, a free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday, Halloween-themed gear and loot including zombie-themed Rig skins available to earn, and one final gift on October 30 according to a press release.

Beginning October 13 (aka Friday the 13th), a Boss Battle mode will be available allowing players to fight their favorite final bosses from each of the zombie modes in Infinite Warfare. The mode begins with the first chapter, Zombies in Spaceland, continuing on through other chapters like Shaolin Shuffle and Attack of the Radioactive Thing as they become available two per week before ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond. Players must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters, according to the press release.

Gesture Warfare is returning to the multiplayer mode now through October 12, where players use gestures to kill other players.

In addition, the Carnage multiplayer map from the Retribution DLC pack is free to play with double XP for all players from October 12 to November 1.

You’ll need to log into multiplayer between Monday and Friday morning while online and visit the Quartermaster in order to receive your free items, according to the press release. The Supply Drop will be available each week between Monday morning and Friday morning and the cosmetic items will be available between Friday morning and Monday morning. Exact times may vary.

Infinite Warfare isn’t the only game to jump on the Halloween event bandwagon. Overwatch is getting a Halloween event tomorrow, offering brand new skins and possibly the return of the Junkenstein’s Revenge co-op mode. Some of the new skins were leaked ahead of its official start. Paragon’s Shadow’s Eve returns tomorrow through November 1, offering new skins and banners.