Christian Pulisic in FIFA 18: The Cure for a Slow Midfield

Did you watch him go in alone last night, to score the first goal for the USMNT, against Panama? What!? You didn’t see it? Let’s just start with the goal then.

Booting up FIFA 18 and starting your new career? You should look into purchasing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund or even playing as the German club. Don’t just take my word for it that EA Sports didn’t forget about this guy, here is all you need to know about Christian Pulisic.

It’s A Game of Numbers & Christian Pulisic Has Got the Numbers

His FIFA stats don’t start off the charts at an overall rating of 78, but that’s higher than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s were in FIFA 16.

Talent is more trainable in FIFA 17 and FIFA 18. It makes younger talent even more valuable because every week’s training session is a time to boost stats in all areas. You can literally train a 79 like Christian Pulisic into an 89 overall.

His potential is huge and his versatility as a winger or central midfielder makes fitting him into your team a breeze. His movement stats are awesome.

86 Dribbling, 93 Acceleration, 90 Sprint Speed, 91 Agility, 92 Balance, and even 86 Jumping

These aren’t the only stats that are important. Its the overall balance of his attributes which makes him a must have and a must play on all but the best teams.

His Size Is A Problem – Don’t Let Christian Pulisic Hear You

He’s always been called too small. That the physicality of the game would eventually stop him in his tracks. People would ask if someone brought their little brother to games when he kitted up, so why hasn’t the physicality of world football caught up to him. Is it his determination, a Rudy like mindset or is it his amazing movement with the ball?

He excels in the Bundesliga, arguably the most physical league in the world outside of the Barclays Premier League. He excels in CONCACAF an extremely physical region of World Cup. He excels because he is excellent in his movement.

His speed on the ball is shadowed only by his hustle off it. He is direct and creative. His talent is to weather tackles and absorb contact turning the aggression of his opponents against them.

A quick turn out of the midfield or literally bouncing off tacklers, using the contact to accelerate himself towards goal. It’s a talent IRL but its exactly how you should play him in FIFA 18. Quick out of the midfield, drive on goal, quick passes, and no long shots.

With Christian Pulisic you’re the jet plane that’s quicker and faster. Time to get in the dogfight for the Ballon D’or.