Destiny 2: The 5 Best Titan Exotics You Need to Try

Destiny 2 has a lot of cool Exotics for Titans. Some seem perfect for certain subclasses or weapons and some affect the player in more subtle ways. All of them are great in their own way, but here are five of the best.

1. An Insurmountable Skullfort

What An Insurmountable Skullfort lacks in having a name that rolls of the tongue it more than makes up for with its Transfusion Matrix ability, where kills with Arc melee abilities trigger health regeneration and restore melee energy. This combines with the Striker’s Reversal ability that immediately trigger health regeneration with melee kills as well as all the other skills that boost abilities with melee kills. So every time you use Frontal Assault, you’ll be able to heal up a sizeable chunk of your health. For Strikers that specialize in staying healthy on the battlefield, this is a must-have.

2. Synthoceps

Synthoceps increases the range of melee attacks and improves melee damage when surrounded. Not only does it ensure that you won’t be swinging at air when you hit the melee button, but it works wonders with the Sentinel subclass which has a ton of melee abilities that work well with the gauntlets. In the Trenches reduces Super cooldown while surrounded by enemies and Turn the Tide makes the Overshield ability last longer and increases melee damage and reload speed. Use this if you want to get especially up close and personal with enemies. Oh, and if you apply a shader like the New Pacific Rush one, you can make the veins on the armor piece glow.

3. Actium War Rig

The Actium War Rig steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Auto Rifle’s magazine from reserves (roughly 10 rounds per second or two). While the armor piece works well with any Auto Rifle, it’s essential for fans of the Sweet Business Exotic. The Auto Rifle has a magazine of 99 and a massive fire rate, and the ability of the Actium War Rig reloads the weapon as you fire making you fire the gun for much longer before having to reload. This is a chest piece for those who want to make even Arnold Schwarzenegger blush.

4. Hallowfire Heart

Loved Reinhardt’s alt legendary skins from Overwatch and what them in Destiny 2 form? Look no further. The Hallowfire Heart Greatly improves the recharge rate of Solar abilities while your Super is charged. The abilities for the Sunbreaker take a long time to recharge, which is why this armor piece is so good. And with the ability Sun Warrior, you’ll recharge those abilities even faster when standing in a Sunspot. The only downside is that the abilities only work when your Super is charged, but since I’m the kind of player who only uses Supers when absolutely necessary (usually towards the end of a tough boss fight) this isn’t a problem at all. Don this armor and praise the sun.

5. Peacekeepers

Peacekeepers reload stowed Submachine Guns and allows you to ready them instantly. This grants all Submachine Guns an ability usually reserved only for certain weapons in addition to whatever ability they already have. It also allows you to switch in and out of the weapons ridiculously fast. These boots are perfect for Mida Multi-Tool/Mini-Tool users. You can bring out the Mida Mini-Tool for close range encounters before switching back to the Mida Multi-Tool for long range ones and back again. Don these boots and peace out.

