Destiny 2 Iron Banner: 10 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Destiny 2 Iron Banner may be an exciting new addition to the game but it’s basically just the capture mode from the regular Crucible. Regardless, here are 10 tips and tricks to get you to the top.

1. Capture Then Hunt

If your team captures more than one of the three points on the map, you’ll earn extra points for kills. You get one extra point for holding two points on the map and two extra points for holding all three points on the map. That’s why you should focus on having the advantage on capture points (also known as a power play) before hinting down the other team.

2. Play Defensively When Enemy Has Power Play

If the enemy team has the power play, they can rack up points very quickly. That’s why you should play more defensively and run away when a fight isn’t in your favor. It’s better to run away so the enemy doesn’t get three points from your death than to try and kill them for a single point.

3. Bring Close Quarters Weapons & Wide Area Grenades

People capturing control points are very vulnerable as they have to stand in a relatively small circle in order to capture it. That’s why you should bring close combat weaponry like Hand Cannons since they’re going to be confined to a small space. Grenades with a wide area of effect also work wonders.

4. Stay Mobile When Capturing Points

Just because you’re stuck in a circle in order to capture a point doesn’t mean you have to stay rooted to it. You can move around and use your jetpack to try and avoid enemy fire. Just don’t move in ways that are predictable such as straight up.

5. Use Armor that Enhances Melee Abilities

Stuff like the Synthoceps works wonders in this game mode since you’ll often have to fight people that get up close and personal. Melee abilities also provide you and your teammates with some cool perks.

6. Don’t Forget Your Long Range Weapons

You can often find capture points within distance of a long range weapon. So bring something like a Sniper Rifle or even a Scout Rifle to take opponents by surprise.

7. You’ll Know When Points Are Being Captured

A line is drawn in red around the point symbol in your HUD, letting you know if there are any players currently capturing it. Be sure to rush in so it doesn’t get captured. But be careful as there will often be other enemy fighters near the capture point.

8. Stay Together

Multiple people often capture points together in order to back up the person capturing the point. So always try to retake points with a friend.

9. Buy Time With Your Super

Chasing opponents away can from captured points is a good way to make sure they stay captured by your team. So even if you don’t manage to kill anyone with your super, it’s a great way to buy some time and keep opponents at bay. That being said, some players are stronger mentally and can take you down easily if you’re up against three or more of them.

10. Don’t Get Too Greedy With Capturing Points

Even if you’re just about to capture a point, you should evade when you’re being attacked by an enemy and you’re low on health. If you die, then your opponent will just retake the capture point and get a higher score from your death. Live to strike another day.

Have any other great tips for the Iron Banner? Let us know in the comment section below.