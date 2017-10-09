Destiny 2’s Prestige Raid Hit With a Small Delay

Bungie

The Leviathan raid is the ultimate end game activity for any Guardian looking to master the PvE side of Destiny 2. While the normal version of this raid released some time back, fans were waiting with anticipation for the Hard, this time called Prestige, version of the raid to release. Originally planned to release tomorrow, we have just learned that this event will be delayed a week in order to iron out an exploit.

Bungie took to their Destiny 2 forums and in a blog post detailed the reasoning behind the brief wait.

An exploit has been discovered in the Leviathan Raid that causes the encounters to be stripped of their intended challenge. To allow time to fix this issue, we are delaying the start of the Prestige Raid until next week. It’s important to us that the team who earns World First status doesn’t have their legacy tarnished by doubt, skepticism, or uncertainty.

The Prestige version of the Leviathan raid is now scheduled to release on October 18 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/ 1:00 p.m. EDT. To many this will actually be a relief as the first big PvP event, Iron Banner, makes its Destiny 2 debut tomorrow. Originally players would have to balance these two events, but thankfully this won’t be an issue anymore.

Little is still known about what this exploit actually is, but it’s nice to see Bungie understand how important the race to be “World’s First” can be to some people. This will also give players an additional week to prepare their gear and reach Light level 305. Since the raid level caps at 300, being max or close to max level will certainly make things easier.

One aspect we are interested in finding out is if there will be any additional raid loot to earn such as a special Sparrow or ship. With a little more than a week left until the Prestige raid releases, there will no doubt be some fierce competition for World’s First.