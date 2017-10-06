Destiny 2: These Are the 5 Best Warlock Exotics You Need to Try

Bungie

Destiny 2 is full of different weapons and armor pieces that players can obtain, but the rarest are Exotics. These powerful items can drastically change how your character or build works, allowing you to gain additional or unique abilities. However, since players can only wear one of these armor pieces at a time it’s important that you invest your resources effectively.

When deciding on our list we decided to focus on exotics that functioned effectively in both PvE and PvP. Even though we are only highlighting a handful of Exotics, all of them are useful in some capacity. However, these five pieces of armor standout as the best pieces that a Warlock can wear thanks to their reliability and utility across all activities.

Here are our choices for the 5 best Warlock Exotic armor pieces:

(This list is in no particular order)

1. Nezarec’s Sin

Getting the most obvious choice out of the way, the Nezarec’s Sin is a beast of an Exotic that can easily push your Warlock to its limits. The unique perk Abyssal Extractors increases the recharge rate of your abilities whenever you kill an enemy with void-damage. Pairing this helmet with the Voidwalker’s Attunement of Hunger skill tree pushes its power over the edge. Being able to consistently and quickly recharge your skills can make you insanely hard to kill. There are very few Exotics in Destiny 2 that have such potent synergy with the rest of a subclass. This is a must-own for any Warlock who has embraced the path of the Voidwalker.

2. Lunafaction Boots

If you are looking for a more subtle Exotic to sport on your Warlock consider grabbing the Lunafaction Boots. When worn, your Rifts will automatically reload yours and your allies’ weapons when they step into it. This can drastically increase your team’s DPS (damage-per-second), especially if they keep stepping in and out of the rift. What’s nice about these boots is they work with any subclass, so you are not bound to a specific build or armor set. If you’re looking for an Exotic that will benefit your entire fireteam then the Lunafaction Boots are for you.

3. Starfire Protocol

Most of the Dawnbreaker based Exotics are pretty underwhelming with the sole exception of the Starfighter Protocol. Returning from the original Destiny, this chest piece gives the player an additional Fusion Grenade and has the added bonus of granting Rift energy upon Fusion Grenade kills. If you are able to land these sticky grenades consistently then the Starfire Protocol can be a very powerful Exotic. It also helps that your other two choices for Solar Exotics are pretty disappointing.

4. Karnstein Armlets

Another Exotic that works across all subclasses, the Karnstein Armlets is another subtle, but extremely powerful armor piece. The perk Vampire’s Caress allows all melee attacks to grant health recovery, melee, grenade, and class ability energy. This is a solid, well-rounded Exotic that works wonders across all of the different subclasses. However, if you really want to maximize the potency of the Karnstein Armlets then run the Voidwalker subclass with the Attunement of Chaos skill tree. These gauntlets are also quite useful in PvP if you are running a close quarters build to punish all of the MIDA Multi-Tool users.

5. Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Our second Voidwalker based exotic, the Skull of Dire Ahamkara makes it harder for you to be killed when casting Nova Bomb. Additionally, any Nova Bomb kills you make will instantly be converted to Super energy. This means if you have a big enough pool of enemies then you can either instantly restore or gain back a lot of your energy. When used with the Attunement of Chaos, players can easily wipe entire waves of foes with little effort. Keep in mind this Super recharge rate won’t be as important in PvP since there are only four players per team. That being said, if you want to focus your Warlock build around your Nova Bomb then the Skull of Dire Ahamkara is a solid choice.