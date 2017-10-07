Destiny 2 Vigilance Wing Review: Is It Any Good?

Collin MacGregor

There are a lot of different weapons in Destiny 2, but some of the most powerful are Exotics. However, some excel far more than others in both PvE and PvP activities. Perhaps one of the most intriguing Exotics is the Kinetic pulse rifle the Vigilance Wing. Unlike Power and Energy, there are not a ton of Kinetic Exotics to choose from, so the Vigilance Wing mainly has to compete with Legendary weapons. However, with so many useful Exotics such as the Merciless, Borealis, and Skyburner’s Oath one has to question if this gun is even worth your time.

Let’s break down the Vigilance Wing and see how it holds up:

Vigilance Wing Perks:

Harsh Truths: Weapon fires in a 5-round burst. When a nearby ally is killed you gain health regeneration and movement speed.

Weapon fires in a 5-round burst. When a nearby ally is killed you gain health regeneration and movement speed. Corkscrew Rifling: Slightly increases range, stability, and handling speed.

Slightly increases range, stability, and handling speed. Alloy Magazine: Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.

Faster reloads when the magazine is empty. Last Stand: Improved performance when the wielder is the last living member of a fireteam.

Improved performance when the wielder is the last living member of a fireteam. Composite Stock: Slightly increases stability and handling speed.

PvE Performance

When it comes to PvE (Player vs Environment) the Vigilance Wing is a pretty hard pass. While the five-round burst is nice for outputting damage, the perks are incredibly underwhelming. Having most of the gun’s special abilities trigger upon having a teammate die is not ideal, especially in late-game activities. If you end up being the last man on your fireteam then something has gone horribly wrong and that improved performance is not going to save you.

In terms of its actual functionality, the Vigilance Wing is incredibly stable and what recoil it has is incredibly manageable. You can easily land critical hits consistently and with little issue, allowing you to maximize that special five-round burst. The drawback to this component is that you will burn through ammo very quickly, especially in trickier, more elaborate fights. If you are looking for a PvE Exotic then avoid the Vigilance Wing, it’s just not worth it when weapons like the Sturm and Sweet Business perform far better.

PvP Performance

Even though the MIDA Multi-Tool is reigning supreme right now, the Vigilance Wing is still a surprisingly strong option. The Harsh Truths perk activates fare more frequently, allowing skilled players to make the most of this weapon. As long as you stick with your team this is a fairly easy to truly push this weapon to its limits. However, keep in mind this weapon is only really effective if you can consistently land headshots on foes. This weapon deals 13 damage per bullet on a body and 18 when it hits the head of a Guardian.

Keep in mind that most users will be able to see you on the radar, so consider pairing the Vigilance Wing with the Knucklehead Radar. This weapon is not for those who want to play hyper aggressive, so take advantage of its range to pick foes off. While there are some better choices for Kentic PvP weapons this Exotic is a solid choice if you are looking for something different. Just make sure to play with your comrades otherwise this is simply a mediocre pulse rifle.