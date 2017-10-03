Destiny 2: When Does the Oct 3 Server Maintenance End?

Destiny 2 is undergoing another server maintenance, but thankfully this one doesn’t appear to last all day. Announced via the official Bungie Help account on Twitter, will have around a 4-hour maintenance window. This will officially start at 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT and conclude at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Of course, these times are subject to change, as Bungie is known for either extending or shortening the length of server maintenance. Remember, that during this time your Destiny Companion App will not function properly along with the main Bungie.net page where you log into your profile. This update will be for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, so make sure plan for your raid and other reset activities to take place after this has concluded.

If you are looking to complete some activities before the actual maintenance begins we recommend holding off on the raid of Nightfall. Focus on smaller things to take care of such as Cayde-6’s treasure hunt or the weekly Flashpoint in the EDZ. Both of these shouldn’t take you a ton of time, but will still yield some nice loot drops.

As for what’s getting updated, there are a number of possibilities that Bungie could be looking at. The most obvious centers around the Exotic rocket launcher the Wardiff Coil which currently has a bug that instantly gives back all of its ammo. This is a possible game-changing bug that can make the raid and Nightfall far easier than they are supposed to be. Having an unlimited supply of ammo for one of the highest damaging rocket launchers in the game is an exceptionally powerful tool to have.

The other possibility for any major changes could involve Pulse Grenades which are laughably powerful right now. Found on the Striker subclass, these grenades can absolutely devastate in both a PvP and PvE environment. We wouldn’t be shocked to learn that their damage was toned down just a bit so that they fall in line with the rest of the grenades.

