Destiny 2: When Does the Prestige Raid Unlock? (Hard Mode)

Destiny 2’s ultimate challenge, the Prestige raid difficulty, has officially received a release date and time. If you are looking to participate in this event right as it starts then make sure you’re ready this Tuesday, October10 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Prestige raid will be at the recommended light level of 300, but we expect the first few encounters to start at around 280. This means if you aren’t somewhere in the 290s then this is going to be a very difficult activity to complete, especially the father you traverse through the ship.

We also know that enemies will be far more difficult to kill and Bungie is even boasting in their blog post that they’ll be smarter. However, the really intriguing part comes int he form of new mechanics that will be introduced to the raid. For anyone who is a veteran of the first game, this should come as no surprise since the Hard versions of raids always switched things up. While we don’t expect entirely new encounters, expect to have some current strategies flipped on their head.

If you are wondering what to run for the raid we suggest having your entire fireteam bring a few key weapons with them. The raid sword, It Stared Back, is absolutely terrific for killing the dogs in the Pleasure Gardens. Other power weapons like the Merciless and the Borealis are also fantastic weapons to bring in. Surprisingly the pre-order bonus Exotic, the Cold Heart, is absolutely fantastic for the final encounter in the raid.

Try to have all of your weapons at least 300 Light to ensure you are dealing a substantial amount of damage. The last thing you want is to get halfway through the raid and quit because your DPS (damage-per-second) output was suboptimal.

With only a few days left it will be interesting to see what tricks Bungie has up its sleeve. The Destiny 2 Leviathan Prestige mode raid begins on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT.