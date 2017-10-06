Diablo 3 Season 11: When Does It End?

Another season of Diablo 3 is about to wrap up and this one was a good one. After much monotony plaguing Diablo 3, Blizzard mixed things up a bit with this season by introducing a brand new class before it. The Necromancer brought everyone’s favorite summoner over from Diablo 2 and introduced it into the world of Diablo 3.

As a result of this, we saw a lot of Necromancers this season but that’s not a problem at all. We’d rather see everyone pick a new class rather than everyone choosing the same class every season. We’re interested in seeing what Blizzard has up their sleeve for Season 12. We still have about half of a month to go for Season 11 so there’s still some time to climb that leaderboard.

Season 11 will be ending on the following dates and times:

North America: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT

Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT Europe: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST

Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST Asia: Friday, October 20 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

If you have any part of your seasonal journey to finish, you better do it soon as you’re quickly running out of time. Also, at the end of the season, all Seasonal Leaderboards will be wiped and you’ll be unable to attain new ranks until the next season begins. All players who reached level 70 with a character will unlock an exclusive head and should transmog. Finally, your Seasonal character will transition into a non-Seasonal one and will take the highest paragon level available, whether that’s on your Seasonal character or non-Seasonal.

Items that are in your Seasonal stash will be sent through the in-game mail system to your non-Seasonal heroes. These items can be claimed by any non-Seasonal hero up to 30 days from the time you first log in after the Season ends. To access these items on PC, enter a game and hit the Mail icon located in the lower left corner of your screen to open your inbox. Console players can do the same by visiting the mailbox found in any town hub. Your gold will transfer over as well.