Flame vs. Blaze: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Flame vs. Blaze.

1. Use Your Free “Novice’s Scratch-Off Ticket” After the Tutorial

• After completing the tutorial, you’ll receive a “Novice’s Scratch-Off Ticket” which contains equipment cards that you can equip to your “agent” character before a match. Simply go to the Home screen and tap the “Scratch-Off Tickets” button on the left to start scratching. You’ll earn a Scratch-Off Ticket after every battle, so keep battling to earn more cards.

2. Create Your First Deck With Cards

• Before you jump into your first battle, you’ll want to create your first Deck using the cards you just got from the Novice’s Scratch-off Ticket. From the Home screen, tap “Cards” and then “Edit Decks.” On this screen, drag and drop your cards to the three spaces on the right. The slots determine what level that card’s effects will become active during a match. For example, the card in the left slot will become active at level one, whereas the card in the right slot will become active at level seven. You can also find out what each card does by tapping and holding on it.

• Finally there’s “Augmenting,” which is how you’ll upgrade your cards. When you get duplicates of a card from Scratch-Off Tickets, it builds up the card’s EXP bar. Once the bar is filled you can augment it to give a small boost in stats. You can do this by going to the Home screen and tapping “Cards” followed by “Augment/Sell.”

3. Complete Missions for Premium Currency and More

• Flame vs. Blaze has a Missions system that rewards you for fulfilling certain conditions both in and out of battle. These missions reward you with premium Topaz currency, decorative nameplates and titles, and even equipment cards. You can check your missions by going to the Home screen followed by the “Missions” button in the bottom left.

4. Play Ranked Battles for Better Rewards

• Every day from 7am to 9am and 8pm to 10pm (PST), Ranked Battles will be open. These give out better rewards than the unranked Normal Battles, so you’ll want to participate in this competitive mode to get currency and cards faster. There are also entry periods every 30 minutes throughout the day in case you can’t play during the 2-hour blocks.

• And more importantly, there are semimonthly tournaments that reward you based on your final ranking during that period. These tournaments reward you with awesome rewards like limited-time nameplates and titles as well as Special Scratch-Off Tickets, which can contain rarer equipment cards.

5. Get and Use Energy to Improve Everyone’s Battle Rewards

• Before a match, all six players are able to contribute Energy into a betting pool. Unlike traditional betting, rewards are not determined by your individual contribution, but rather by the combined contributions of all players. In other words, the combined total Energy affects everyone’s rewards. You aren’t required to bet Energy to play, but if nobody bets then everyone gets the worst rewards! Don’t be stingy.

• When you need more Energy, you can watch short ads throughout the day by tapping on the “+” button near the green Energy icon on the top left of the Home screen. Watching ads will also reward you with premium Topaz currency if you watch 10 ads in a day.