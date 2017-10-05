Fortnite: Battle Royale: 5 Helpful Tips for Duos

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale has been out for a little while now but the developers just threw a wrench into things with the new Duos matchmaking. Previously, if you had just a single friend to play with you would have to matchmake into the Squad queue which will match you up with four person teams. Now, you can take your friend and pit yourself against other two person teams which can help even the odds.

Duos is whole different animal when compared to squads so we deemed it necessary to share some helpful tips that will help you do better in the game.

Without further ado, here are some tips to help you get the edge on the battlefield.

1. Stick With Your Partner At All Times

One thing you’ll never want to do in Duos is get separated from your partner. Sticking with your partner gives you someone to rely on and will also give you a way to be picked up after you’re downed. It’s a safe bet that you will almost certainly get further in the game if you work as a team versus working separately.

Statistics show that if you stay with your partner for the duration of the game, odds of winning go up 187 percent (we made that up).

2. Share Your Loot

It’s important to be stocked up on weapons and ammunition if you want to make it anywhere in Fortnite: Battle Royale. This means you’ll have to loot pretty much every building you come across and grab everything valuable.

While working with your partner, it helps knowing each other’s strengths. If you know your partner is better with the sniper than you, it doesn’t make any sense for you to hang onto it. Instead, drop the sniper on the ground and give both of you a chance to make it further.

3. Try to Avoid Jumping Into Populated Areas

There’s no sense getting into an early firefight if it can be avoided. This differs from squads because if you see 10 players jumping into an area for Duos, that could mean there are five different teams jumping into the action which means there’s a pretty large firefight in store.

Instead of participating in something like this, you could instead opt for going to a less populated area and stocking up on supplies there. Once all that initial fighting is over, you could go in there for some quick clean-up work while they are all bandaging themselves up or you could continue exploring for more equipment.

4. Stock Up With Crafting Supplies

Once you reach the endgame portion of a Battle Royale match, it comes down to crafting a lot of the time. Many matches see the circle shrink to an open field area so you will certainly need to build cover if you want to survive.

Between you and you teammate, you can hold close to 6,000 materials so collect as much as you can throughout your journey. If you’re careful enough throughout the game, you might be able to get a bunker built up before the circle shrinks too small. It’s never easy to see a well-built shelter looking at you while you’re approaching the center of the circle.

5. Don’t Get Caught in the Storm

This applies to all stages of the game but it really applies here. Just the other day, I lost myself and my partner to the Storm so the dangers are real people!

When you see the circle begin to shrink, get a move on. Whatever you’re looting from the house can wait because your life is more important. During the initial shrinking the Storm will just take a few ticks of your life away but in the late game, getting caught in the Storm is almost always fatal.

Although you never want to leave your partner behind, if they are downed in the Storm, take a quick moment of silence and leave them behind.