Fortnite’s ‘Horde Bash’ arrives Oct. 5th, Has Loot Llamas.

Fornite is a weird game. Feeling quite a bit like Sunset Overdrive had a baby with Saints Row and Minecraft, it’s pretty hard to describe what the game actually is. Is it a PUBG clone? Plants v. Zombies clone? Or something entirely different?

Well, it depends, and the answer to that question is about to get harder as a new mode – ‘Horde Bash’ arrives October 5th. What is Horde Bash you ask?

According to the press release:

“It all starts in a staging area. You’ll have unlimited time, but limited resources to build a portable horde fort. Once you’ve designed the perfect fort, exit the staging area and party with up to three friends. Your forts will be ready for action when your team hits the ground. As you survive, you’ll receive more resources and more rewards to Challenge The Horde.”

It sounds a little like the Payload mode in Team Fortress 2 – except your mine cart is also your fort. Neat.

The new mode also comes with a new event llama. What’s that? Good question!

“With the new update comes a new event llama. The Scavenger Llamas holds four new Heroes, nine weapons, two new Defenders. Earn the Scavenger currency by completing quests and playing the new Challenge The Horde mode. The Scavenger weapon set is delicate, but they’re all cheap to craft.”

As Fornite evolves – and eventually goes fully f2P in 2018, look out for more details regarding new modes, upgrades, and news. It seems the game is rapidly evolving, which is always exciting.

Fornites PUBG inspired Battle Royale mode is currently free and playable to everyone, and its PVE modes are available in a variety of Early Access bundles.