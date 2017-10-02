Forza Motorsport 7: Price, Release Date & Unlock Time

Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport 7 is the latest in the now long-running Forza Motorsport franchise. The series has since split off into two different directions. With this title, we continue the more simulated feel of the series while the Horizon series takes us to an open-world and feels a tad more arcadey. There’s a lot to like about both titles but this is Motorsport’s day in the sun.

This iteration of Forza is raising the bar even higher by including more than 700 cars. This means there will be a lot to do and unlock and it will likely eat up a lot of your time. If you’re a Forza fan then you should have to look no further than this game.

With Forza Motorsport 7, you have three different editions to choose from. You can opt for the standard edition for $59.99 which will get the you the base game and no extra bells and whistles. For $79.99, you can opt for the Deluxe Edition which will get you the base game, the Fate of the Furious Car Pack and the VIP membership which gets you exclusive rewards. For $99.99, you can choose to get the Ultimate Edition which includes everything found in the other versions plus the Car Pass. The Car Pass will get you six monthly car packs that included seven cars each for a total of 42 new cars. Whatever you choose to get, one thing we can agree on is there will be hours and hours of racing and customization available.

Forza Motorsport 7 follows up on Cuphead as another Xbox One exclusive for the month. Forza Motorsport 7 is looking at a release this Tuesday, October 3. To make things even better, we’re looking at a midnight unlock time so you can start playing as soon as the clock hits midnight, at least in the Eastern time zone according the official store page.

October is looking like it will be a very busy month for games and things kick off pretty strong with Forza.

Forza Motorsport 7 is an Xbox Play Anywhere title which means a digital purchase on Xbox One will also get you a copy on Windows 10 and vice-versa.