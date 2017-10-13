Friday the 13th: The Game Gets New Jason, Map, & Counselor Today

An update for Friday the 13th: The Game couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

The update today adds a free new Jason based on his appearance in the fourth Friday the 13th movie, The Final Chapter. The Jason unlocks at level 44 and comes with the Pig Splitter weapon along with three new weapon kills. The trailer above demonstrates one such weapon kill which may make people with male anatomy especially squeamish. According to the official blog, Part IV Jason will have the strengths of a running ability, extra weapon strength, and extra destruction strength. However, he also has slower speed in the water, slower shift speed, and extra vulnerability to traps.

The update also adds a new map to the game containing the house of Tommy Jarvis, which served as the location of The Final Chapter. The map containing the Jarvis Residence also includes the vacation house across the street.

We’ll also get a new counselor, Mitch Floyd, who has fantastic composure and repair but low luck, speed, and strength according to a blog post. We’ll also get new weather effects and double XP for all players for the duration of the weekend. The double XP event ends Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

If that’s not enough, the physical launch is today as well. You’ll be able to get physical versions of the game for Xbox One, PS4, and Steam for $39.99, which comes with exclusive retail content including the bloody Jason skin and new counselor outfits.

In other news, Twitch Streamer Ded1cat3d is partnering with Stack-Up.org, an organization providing video games for active military and veterans, and Friday the 13th: The Game to raise money to support veterans. Publisher Gun Media will match up to $3,000 in donations.

We now have several reasons to be happy for Friday the 13th.