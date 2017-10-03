GTA Online: What’s New This Week (Oct 3)

It’s another week of Grand Theft Auto Online which means there’s a slew of new content and sales coming out for the game. For those who don’t know, GTA Online is a feature included in Grand Theft Auto V which allows players to create their own avatar and jump in the world of GTA V with friends.

More content from the Smuggler’s Run update is being added into the game including the Mammoth Mogul. This new airplane is equipped with a .50 cal turret and a large variety of available upgrades, such as jet-assisted takeoff (JATO) and a bay for housing Explosive, Incendiary, Gas and Cluster Bombs. It is available starting today at Warstock Cache & Carry.

A new game mode is being introduced this week called Stockpile. This new mode is a new take of capture-the-flag and supports two to four teams and up to 16 players. Airborne teams compete to collect the largest bounty while also defending themselves from the opponent. Stockpile will give players double GTA$ and RP payouts from now until October 9. Double payouts continue across all of Ron’s contact Missions, and massive discounts can be found on Hangar Workshops and a number of plane upgrades.

Here’s a list of all the sales and race schedules for GTA Online this week:

Hangar Workshop – 25% off

Engine Upgrades (all vehicles) – 25% off

Armor Upgrades (all vehicles) – 25% off

Aircraft Handling Upgrades – 25% off

Aircraft Weapons Upgrades – 25% off

Flight and Air Racing Suits – 25% off

When you’re done tearing holes in the clouds, this trio of discounts will help you stay untouchable on the ground:

Mobile Operation Center Cabs – 25% off

APC – 25% off (both Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Progen T20 (Super) – 25% off

PREMIUM RACE & TIME TRIAL SCHEDULE

Score GTA$ by competing in this week’s Premium Race & Time Trial events, live now through October 9th:

Premium Race – “Around The Docks” (Locked to Motorbikes)

– “Around The Docks” (Locked to Motorbikes) Time Trial – “Power Station”

Launch Premium Races through the Quick Job App on your in-game phone or via the yellow corona at Legion Square. The top three finishers will earn GTA$ and you’ll get Triple RP regardless of where you finish. To take a stab at the Time Trial, set a waypoint to the marker on your in-game map and enter via the purple corona. Beat par time and you’ll be duly rewarded with GTA$ & RP payouts.