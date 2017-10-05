The Games You Need to Play for Halloween 2017

Gun Media, IllFonic

Hoodie season has returned, pop up costume shops are back and Halloween trick-or-treating is right around the corner.

And with all of that comes a host of ways to entertain yourself on the scariest holiday of the year. If you’re not all that keen on taking candy from strangers or getting far too drunk at a Halloween shindig, here’s a suggestion – PLAY SOME VIDEO GAMES! More specifically, games that are built upon the foundation of pure horror. In 2016, there were a whole host of titles that were listed on this very site that delivered on all its thrills and kills. Now that we’ve arrived in 2017, there’s a whole new collection of games that are perfect for the entire month of October.

By the end of this list, you’ll know which games will scare you half to death, entice you to become a horror movie icon and push you to solve troubling mysteries. Enjoy this collection of the top games you need to play during Halloween.

Friday the 13th

Developers: Gun Media, IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Stating that this game has issues that still need ironing out is an understatement. But even with its numerous bugs, this 4v1 video game adaptation of Jason vs. campers is still a good time. Friday the 13th’s gameplay relies on one group of friends discovering helpful items, avoiding death at all costs and somehow escaping their horrible predicament. The true fun comes when you get to take control of Jason. Playing as a nigh unstoppable monster that you’ve watched wreak havoc on the big screen is an immensely entertaining experience. With the added bonus of DLC that harkens back to different eras of Friday the 13th and incoming patches that improve the game, now’s the perfect time to enjoy Jason’s hide-and-go-kill simulator.

Buy Friday the 13th here.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Capcom knew that it had gotten away from what made the Resident Evil franchise so great – true survival horror. While the 4th and 5th mainline games presented some insanely fun co-op firefights against BOWs, the element of fear was lost. The developers for the 7th main game went back to the drawing board and produced one of the best (and scariest) entries to date. Resident Evil 7 biohazard delivers its scares from a 1st-person view that can also be experienced in VR. The Baker Family doesn’t take too kindly to Ethan’s trip through their creepy mansion, which leads to plenty of jump scares and outlandish boss battles. Resident Evil mainstays, such as clever puzzles, dangerous creatures and crazy plot twists are all present and accounted for. Check out the main game, enjoy all the additional content and be sure to play even more of it once the Gold Edition launches in December.

Buy Resident Evil 7 biohazard here.

Outlast Trinity

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

If you want to take on the challenge of fighting to survive while having no weapons on deck, then the Outlast games shall serve you well. The premise for the very first game, its accompanying DLC and direct sequel deals with investigating a horror-fueled mystery. While you’re running from crazed mental hospital patients or cult followers, you’ll need to keep an eye on your camera’s battery life and get by without a gun or knife to rely on. Getting caught is half the fun of these games since the gruesome depictions of your death are put front and center. It’s best to experience the entirety of the Outlast series by copping the Outlast Trinity collection.

Buy Outlast Trinity here.

Dead Rising 4

Developer: Capcom Vancouver

Publisher: Microsoft Studios (Xbox One, PC), Capcom (PS4)

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Frank West has covered wars, you know? Capcom’s witty zombie apocalypse survivor and standout journalist knows how to fend off the undead. In Dead Rising 4, he’s placed smack dab in the middle of another zombie outbreak right around the holidays. The best way to express your Christmas cheer is by donning a massive Exo Suit, picking up a makeshift melee weapon and laying waste to the growing zombie horde. The best parts of the franchise make their return, such as the ability to put on zany costumes and clear out hundreds of zombies in one shot. PS4 owners who’d like to see what all the fuss is about are gonna have to wait until December to join the fun, though. If you’re patient, hold out and wait for the release of Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package. All the game’s previously released DLC, a new mode called “Capcom Heroes” and new Capcom-themed costumes are a part of that huge…ahem, “package.”

Buy Dead Rising 4 here.

Killing Floor 2

Developer: Tripwire Interactive

Publishers: Tripwire Interactive, Iceberg Interactive, Deep Silver

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Left 4 Dead and its sequel amazed gamers and definitely influenced other zombie killing shooters that came after it. Killing Floor 2 is one of those games and it holds up quite well on its own accord. Your job – aid a group of fellow survivors and take down waves upon waves of ZEDs. These ZEDs include slow walkers, maniacal chainsaw wielders, undead creeps with a blade for an arm and super dangerous bosses. The action and gore gets magnified thanks to the slow-mo kills, plus the weapon selection is strong enough to make you freshen up your toolset after every game. You can even tear down those human survivors by playing as a ZED! Killing Floor 2 is perfect for those who want to live the thrill of mowing down undead beasts with shovels, machine guns and grenades.

Buy Killing Floor 2 here.