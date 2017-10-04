Hand of Fate 2: The CCG Meets RPG Goes Full 4K Resolution

The original Hand of Fate was something of a novelty. The notion of a mysterious dealer doling out cards that correlated to enemies and adventures you’d have lent the game a cool Dungeons and Dragons vibe.

Finding a a wide audience via Xbox’s Games For Gold program, The game was generally well regarded by audiences, but lacked in polish and felt occasionally repetitive once the novelty of the card system wore off.

For those that played and enjoyed the first one, the sequel is arriving this November 7th on Xbox One, PC, and PS4 – with 4K Resolution for Xbox One X. Check out the trailer for the sequel:

What can you expect in the sequel? The press release put it best:

“Hand of Fate 2 once again challenges players to overcome trials built from collectible cards, handed out by the Dealer. Each card will test players with hack-and-slash combat, dangerous locales to explore, tense minigames, or Dungeons & Dragons-style decisions. A new map-based overworld allows players to discover and unlock those challenges in entirely new ways.

The sequel also introduces a variety of new features, including weapon types and associated fighting styles, cards that can provide a powerful boost, different victory conditions for combat and the dealer’s card game, as well as all-new bosses, enemy types, and storylines.”

Judging by the trailer, buzz, and quality of the first game, if Hand of Fate…plays it cards right, it could have a sleeper hit in its…hand.