IGN Acquired Humble Bundle, Looking to Grow Service

Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has been acquired by IGN, Gamasutra reports.

“We chose IGN because they really understand our vision, share our passion for games, and believe in our mission to promote awesome digital content while helping charity,” writes Humble CoFounder and CEO Jeffrey Rosen. “I can’t think of a better partner than IGN to help Humble Bundle continue our quest.”

Humble Bundle is best known for selling indie games at pay-what-you-want prices with part of the proceeds going towards many different notable charities. They business has expanded to including publishing games, paying developers to make games for its subscription-based monthly game club, maintain a subscription-based online game service known as Humble Trove, and operate an online game storefront similar to Steam.

Gamasutra reports that Humble will continue to operate independently with no significant business or staffing changes. It will also have some support from IGN with the aim of accelerating growth and raising more money for charity.

IGN Executive VP Mitch Galbraith told Gamasutra that IGN does not intend to change the way Humble does business and that they started looking to make a deal like this nearly a year ago.

“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” said Galbraith. “The idea is just to feed them with the resources they need to keep doing what they’re doing.”

“We want to stick to the fundamentals in the short term. We don’t want to disrupt anything we’re doing right already,” added Humble Cofounder John Graham. “Because of the shared vision and overlap of our customer bases, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities.”

Humble Bundle began in 2010 and has since then raised $106 million for charity thanks to over 10 million customers.

IGN, founded in 1996 as Imagine Games Network, is one of the most popular video game news websites with over 68 million monthly users on their website and apps with 9 million subscribed on YouTube and 16 million on social networks. According to Gamasutra, it’s owned by digital media giant J2 Global.

Humble Bundle is currently offering the Endless RPG Lands Bundle, which includes Borderlands 1 & 2, Guild of Dungeoneering, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The bundle is supporting the National Videogame Museum.