John Numbers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Numbers was the winner of the Nintendo World Championships 2015. He competed in the Nintendo World Championships 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know.

1. He Won the Nintendo World Championships 2015

John Numbers, real name John Goldberg, won the 2015 Nintendo World Championships. He beat out popular Smash Bros. player Cosmo in the Grand Finals. He met Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto after winning the competition.

He qualified by receiving a score of 4.7 million on the NWC regional challenge at Best Buy in Long Island, NY.

2. He’s Considered One of the Best Smash 4 Wii Fit Trainer Players

The qualifier is in a dead heat here… also Mario's dabbin' pic.twitter.com/UOiNCf079V — KPB John Numbers (@JohnNumbers) August 19, 2017

Goldberg is a professional Super Smash Bros. player. He is widely considered one of the best Wii Fit Trainer players in the world for Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, according to Smash Wiki. He is currently ranked 4th on the New York Smash 4 Power Rankings.

He also played as Charizard in Project M and Lucario in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. He’s also widely considered one of the best Charizard players in Project M, according to Smash Wiki. He quit both games when Super Smash Bros. for Wii U was released.

3. He’s a Crew Member for House of 3000

According to his Twitter account, Goldberg is a crew member of the House of 3000, a streaming channel for Super Smash Bros. players in New York City.

4. He Lost to Thomas “Ito” Gonda in the Nintendo World Championships 2017

It was so close AAAAAGH lmao~ Great job to Ito (don't know his Twitter handle…) for winning #NWC2017 !!! The gauntlet is now yours! pic.twitter.com/Yi8fXMbwK7 — KPB John Numbers (@JohnNumbers) October 8, 2017

Goldberg got second place in the Nintendo World Championships 2017 with Thomas “Ito” Gonda taking the top spot.

Gonda competed against Numbers in a round to see who could collect the moons first in Super Mario Odyssey in a series of three challenges. The competition was very close as both competitors were at the final boss of the challenge in which they had to capture its hands and make it punch itself in the face.

This win comes after Numbers beat both Gonda and Cole G in a game of Super Mario Maker for Final Game 1. Gonda then won against Cole G in the Final Game 2 in which you play the multiplayer mode of Super Mario Bros. Deluxe.

Gonda, who goes by Ito in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U competitions, is widely considered one of the best Meta Knight players in North America according to Smash Wiki.

Goldberg won the Qualifiers by getting a time of 1:16.120 in GBA Bowser Castle in Mario Kart 7.

5. Here’s His Favorite Nintendo Game of All Time

Wasn't expecting to see him here but I just got a picture with James Rolfe at #TooManyGames2017 very nice~ pic.twitter.com/eZoIIXpQuX — KPB John Numbers (@JohnNumbers) June 24, 2017

According to the official Nintendo World Championships 2017 website, Goldberg’s favorite Nintendo game is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. His favorite character is Yoshi.