No Heroes Here: Top 12 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Here are the top 12 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for No Heroes Here.

1. Use the Honey Flask to Group Enemies

• On each wave of foes, enemies will spawn separately, creating some space between them. Using the honey flask in front of enemies forces them to cluster, which makes it easier to kill them with fewer cannon shots.

2. Transporting More Than One Item at Once

• When transporting materials, a handy trick is to spam the throw/interact button while there are two or three items at the character’s feet. If done correctly the character will be quickly picking up and throwing said items, allowing the player to “carry” all of them at the same time. This is a faster and easier way to move items around the castle.

3. Stack Raw Materials Close to Their Crafting Station

• Sometimes stores are in such a position that is hard to access. To avoid delaying the production, players may throw a bunch of raw materials close to the station they’ll be working on. Just be careful not to annoy or get in the way of other players while doing so.

4. Throwing

• Some levels require players to utilize the throwing mechanic in order to optimize production. Pay attention to arrow signs on the walls, as they usually indicate spots you can take advantage of.

5. Roles and Sudden Role Switching

• Defining who does what beforehand is key to victory. However, often during a match players will need to redefine their roles on the spot due to enemy pressure in order to keep the castle together. Always watch for how many of certain items you and your peers have in stock and be ready to analyze if you should be doing something else.

6. Courier Role and Item Stacking/Organization

• At first it might not seem like it, but the courier is one of the most important – if not THE most important – roles in the game. The courier’s job is to navigate the levels and make sure crafters have their raw materials nearby and that cannons have ammo and powder by their sides for a quick load and fire. The courier isn’t usually a fixed role, meaning that players are going to probably take turns during a level acting as the courier. Paying attention to when it might be your turn is critical to victory.